In his working years, Gary Duneman devoted a total of 35 years in the teaching and education field. “I’ve always enjoyed the school environment so it came natural for me to spend my working years in all things school and education related. In all honesty, as I was leaving to go off to college, my mind was not yet made about teaching but eventually, I determined Social Studies would be my major at Iowa State University.” Gary explained.
Gary graduated from Iowa State in 1965 with a degree in Social Studies and as an Ensign in the US Navy. His duty stations in the Navy were Supply Corps School in Athens, Georgia in 1966, as well as Assistant Supply Officer, USS Biddle DLG 34 in Bath, Maine in ‘66 and ‘67. He met his future wife, Nancy, in ‘66 in Portland, Maine. Gary was honorably discharged from the service, in ‘67 and married Nancy in ‘68.
Gary began his teaching career in 1968 in Salem, New Hampshire. By 1973, Gary and his wife, Nancy, began discussing the move back to Iowa to raise their children. Gary was born, raised, and educated in Iowa and he believed Iowa to be the best place to raise a family. He retired from Salem in 1973 and they made the move to Waverly that same year.
Gary accepted a job with the W-SR school system in 1973 as a teacher. He taught 8th grade social studies, high school psychology, US History, European Cultures, and US Government. All of these different classes amount in sum total to teaching in Waverly for 29 years. When you add the 6 years of teaching in New Hampshire, you’ve come up with 35 years of teaching, and a teacher who has paid his dues to students and education.
Gary retired from teaching at W-SR in 2002. “After I retired from W-SR, I did manage to “sub” in neighboring schools. Subbing, along with selling cars and painting houses took me into 2017. Since 2017, I can say with certainty, now I am fully retired, and looking ahead. All of those years, Nancy, myself, and my family, have found the students, and the Waverly community to be very positive. It’s heart-warming to see my former students of many years ago, take their place as community leaders and make their respective contributions to our society. You know, I taught students in New Hampshire who are now 67 years old, and further, my W-SR students, who are now 62 years old.” Gary explained with emotion.
Gary said that he is one of the many retired teachers who still meet at the Waverly Senior Center for coffee or breakfast. “There was a 5-teacher group that all retired in 2002. The late, Don Moeller, Bill Hemmes, Dave Sage, John Verdon, and myself. We try to stay in touch with each other. My wife and I visit the Verdon’s in Lansing occasionally, and I can tell you from experience, the fish don’t bite on that section of the Mississippi.” Gary expressed.
I once wanted to be an investigative reporter instead of a teacher. Had I have become an investigative reporter, I’d be investigating why I can’t catch a fish on John Verdon’s part of the Mississippi.” Gary explained while laughing.
Writer’s note: We thank Gary for his service.