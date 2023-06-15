Greg Hovden was a resident in Decorah, Iowa, where he graduated from high school in 1970. After graduation, Greg enrolled at Waldorf College in Forest City, with a major in Physical Education. Eventually, he transferred to Wartburg College, with an additional minor in Science. As a part of his classes at Wartburg, Greg student taught Physical Education. In 1975, he completed his education and graduated from Wartburg.
"I took an interest in becoming a teacher and a coach based on the fact that my own teachers and coaches served as mentors to me and motivated me to help young people." Greg said.
Immediately after college graduation, Greg began his teaching/coaching career in Eldora, Iowa. Eldora was where he met his future wife, Linda, and they were married in 1980. Having ties to Waverly, through his student teaching, Greg's goal was to eventually return to Waverly to teach and coach, and in 1982, it was mission accomplished. He was hired by Jim McGrew to teach Science and Health at the W-SR Junior High. "I recall most every year of teaching, I had that "new start" feeling along with the related butterflies, but the teaching staff never failed to bring humor, caring, creativity, and calmness to the school year." Greg explained. In addition to his science classes, Greg was an assistant sophomore football, baseball, and wrestling coach. By 1987, in addition to teaching science, Greg became the 7th grade football, wrestling, and track coach.
After 33 years as a junior high science teacher, Greg retired in 2008. He did however, continue as a Driver's Ed. instructor for the next 13 years, until completely retiring in 2021. Though retired, Greg still remains involved with the students by way of doing "hold by hold" radio coverage of the boy's and girl's wrestling programs for the KWAY radio station. Further, he operates the chains for the local, Friday night football games. "I truly enjoy watching our W-SR student athletes compete." Greg said.
I asked Greg of any particular memory that has stayed with him during his career. He was quick to answer with the first year of girls' wrestling at W-SR. He said the first year was the 2018-2019 school year, when he considered W-SR history was being made. "It was a packed gym with incredible enthusiasm and support for the girls." Greg said with equal enthusiasm.
In retirement, Greg is involved in Kiwanis, church, antiquing, their card club, and taking various road trips.
He enjoys visiting with former students and catching up with their lives. He said it was possible he may have taught their parents, or even grandparents.
Like so many retired teachers, Greg tries to attend those coffee gatherings with former teacher colleagues as well.
Greg and Linda had two daughters, Kerry and Lori, both of whom graduated from W-SR.