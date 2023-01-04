Jane Warren graduated from Roosevelt High School in Des Moines in 1964. That same year she attended Simpson College in Indianola with a major in Education. In ‘68 she graduated with an Education degree as well as a certificate to teach grades K-9. She continued her education by taking classes and workshops from ISU, Drake University, Viterbo University, and numerous AEA-7 workshops.

Not long after graduating from Simpson College, Jane married Bob Harrison, an Indianola native and Simpson graduate as well.