Jane Warren graduated from Roosevelt High School in Des Moines in 1964. That same year she attended Simpson College in Indianola with a major in Education. In ‘68 she graduated with an Education degree as well as a certificate to teach grades K-9. She continued her education by taking classes and workshops from ISU, Drake University, Viterbo University, and numerous AEA-7 workshops.
Not long after graduating from Simpson College, Jane married Bob Harrison, an Indianola native and Simpson graduate as well.
“When we lived in Iowa Falls, I taught 2nd and 3rd grades in both Hampton and Iowa Falls,” Jane said. “While taking time off to raise our two daughters, Suzy and Beth, I substitute taught in Iowa Falls. I covered a range of classes for teachers in P.E., content matter classes, industrial tech, and art. While substituting those middle school students I discovered I really enjoyed working with them as well.”
In 1984 the Harrison family moved to Waverly when Bob accepted a management position at Harrison’s Variety Store. Unfortunately, the store closed after one year and Jane determined that the substitute teaching she had been doing for fun was going to have to get more serious. Jane had been subbing at St. Paul’s Lutheran School and various positions at W-SR. In 1985 she accepted a fifth grade (one year) teaching position in Denver, Iowa.
“I didn’t have a lot of notice. I was hired on a Friday to begin workshops on Monday,” Jane said.
The following year, Jane accepted a more permanent position in the W-SR School System. For the next four years she taught sixth grade in Shell Rock, sixth grade at Irving, second grade at Carey, and fifth grade at Shell Rock. In 1990, Jane switched to the W-SR Junior High and taught seventh and eighth grade language arts and co-taught eighth grade math and language arts. After devoting 22 years of teaching at W-SR, and 26 years of teaching in sum total, Jane retired in 2008, along with 16 other teachers and staff.
“Working at W-SR was rewarding," Jane said. "I’ve worked with four superintendents, four principals, and many different teachers and support staff. I’ve been a teacher for several of my friends and colleagues but never my own. I’ve accompanied classes on overnight camping trips at Ewalu and Spring Brook. I’ve been a building representative for several years and negotiated five years with W-SR EA teams.”
In retirement, Jane reads various books, plays in a bridge club, and rides her bike on long distant trips. She participates in exercise classes, volunteers in church, and visits friends in other cities. Jane belongs to Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society for women educators. She currently belongs to a reader’s theatre group called Cedar River Readers and as often as she can, she likes to attend her children and grandchildren’s activities.
Jane and Bob’s daughters, Suzy and Beth, are both W-SR graduates.