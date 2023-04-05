Jean Heard always knew she wanted to be a teacher and English in particular, was the subject she really loved.
“I wanted to instill my love for language arts into children,” she said.
Jean graduated from Osage High school in 1963 and immediately enrolled at Wartburg College, majoring in English. Four years later, she graduated with a degree in English.
“I finished my classes at Wartburg on a Friday and was to begin teaching 11th-grade English on a Monday, in Garner, Iowa,” Jean said. “I was nervous and uncertain, and would have cried all the way from Waverly to Garner, but there was a snowstorm that weekend, which bought me two more days to collect my feelings.”
After a year of teaching in Garner, Jean interviewed with Jim Dirksen for an English teaching position at the W-SR High School.
“After my interview, Mr. Dirksen informed me that the position was available at the junior high and encouraged me to interview with Principal Jim McGrew. I agreed, and was hired,” she said. “I can’t say enough about Jim McGrew, he was the best person and mentor to learn from, a wonderful principal.”
What Jean recalled most about her first few years at the junior high was the fact that there were three grades and approximately 700 students. She explained that each of her classes had 30-plus students.
“I recall working with Ann Sheehan and Joan Koch,” Jean said. “We all three shared a room and a desk. It was a revolving, evolving, situation each day, but we made it all work just fine.”
Jean considered the W-SR faculty a wonderful and supportive group. As far as the junior high kids, she thought they were incredibly interesting, and she loved being with them.
In the summer months of the early 70’s, Jean did her graduate work in library science, primarily at UNI in Cedar Falls. This positioned her to assume the School Library Media Specialist position, when the junior high librarian moved from Waverly in 1974.
In 1982, Jean married her significant friend, Vern Byl and was blessed with a new family that included Mike and Jeff Byl. Mike leads the Accel Group in Waverly, and Jeff lives in Des Moines and works for Wells Fargo.
“Vern and I have four grandchildren and four adorable great-grandchildren that keep us busy,” Jean said.
In 2001, Jean retired from teaching after 34 and a half years, with 33 years at W-SR.
In retirement, Jean is a long-standing volunteer at the Waverly Health Center, served as a “Roots” mentor, (a Waverly Rotary Program) and volunteers at St. Paul’s in many ways. She and Vern have also enjoyed traveling a lot over the years.
“I especially enjoy seeing former students and learning about their lives,” Jean said. “So many of them are serving their communities well. Being in education was a bit challenging, but the rewards were great. I must say though, retirement is great as well.”