As it relates to high school graduation, that day came for Jim Hurley in 1968, in Madrid, Iowa. After graduation, Jim decided to further his education at Drake University, in Des Moines. By October of 1970, Jim hit the pause button and enlisted in the National Guard at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. After completing his basic training, he was directed to Fort Lee, Virginia, where he served until March of ‘71. In the summer of ‘71 it was back to Drake University where he continued his education until December of ‘72 when he earned his BA degree.

In January of ‘73, Jim found himself searching for a mid-year teaching position in Iowa.