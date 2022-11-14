As it relates to high school graduation, that day came for Jim Hurley in 1968, in Madrid, Iowa. After graduation, Jim decided to further his education at Drake University, in Des Moines. By October of 1970, Jim hit the pause button and enlisted in the National Guard at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. After completing his basic training, he was directed to Fort Lee, Virginia, where he served until March of ‘71. In the summer of ‘71 it was back to Drake University where he continued his education until December of ‘72 when he earned his BA degree.
In January of ‘73, Jim found himself searching for a mid-year teaching position in Iowa.
“There was only one position open in Iowa in the middle of the school year and it happened to be in Waverly," Jim explained. "My wife, Janet, (also an educator) and I, decided to make the move. I accepted the Science class position, replacing the late Fred Bridges, who began a new career in insurance.”
After teaching junior high science for only a half a year, Jim was ready to move to teaching a physics class wherever an opening led him.
“It happened that W-SR decided to jump start their physics program and offered that position to me," Jim explained. "I was given the necessary resources to prepare a top-notch course. I recall the enrollments jumped from eight the previous year, to 80 the year I started. I made a pledge to myself to make the class I personally enjoyed, interesting. I’ve always strived to do just that. The class slowly evolved from physics and on to include chemistry and forensic science.”
To enhance his education, Jim took evening classes as well as summer courses at UNI, to earn his MA in 1980.
After visiting with Jim, he made mention of the mindset it takes to lead 125 students a day, plus study hall students. Throw in the daily coaching responsibilities for 60 some athletes every day and it can weigh heavy. He followed with saying, “it doesn’t matter if you’re having a bad day, or personal issues, you still have to follow through every day.”
“I’ve invited the ATF, FBI, and DCI agents to speak at my criminalistics class," Jim said. "They’ve commented on how I can stand before teenagers every day, and the fact that they’d be uncomfortable in doing so. The truth is, I don’t feel I have it that bad. I’ve never considered my life to be in the danger that they experience when they leave their homes everyday.”
“From 1988 through 2006, my forensic science workshops have put me in contact with a lot of interesting people over the years," Jim said. "Most notably, the supervisor at Fort Madison Prison (my high school friend) who worked with Jerry Mark. Further, by way of letters to prison, I’ve had correspondence with James Earl Ray, and Charles Manson. During this period, I authored, or co-authored materials in physics, chemistry, and criminalistics that were distributed nationally. With that attention, I received an award in ‘99, which resulted in the formation of the W-SR Dollars For Scholars chapter, now known as the W-SR Foundation. My 20 years in that program were very rewarding, especially awards given as memorials to lost loved ones.
Jim and Janet had two children, both who graduated from W-SR. Dr. Timothy Hurley, is an optometrist in Minneapolis, and Staci Becker was a Special Ed teacher for many years and now a very involved mother of four, in Cedar Falls.
“I taught for 35 years until 2006 and was then asked to teach criminalistics and forensic science classes for another five years," Jim said. "Today, I am still involved as a real estate agent that I’ve devoted the last 21 years to.”