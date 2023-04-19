Jim Janssen felt at the age of 14, after visiting the classroom of his uncle, Donald Buenting, a science teacher in California, that teaching would be his career. He particularly enjoyed science class while in school.
Jim graduated high school in June of ‘68, from City High School in Iowa City. In the fall of that year, he attended UNI in Cedar Falls, with a focus on science education and in the spring of ‘72, he earned his B.A. degree. Soon after, Jim applied for a teaching position with W-SR and was immediately hired by Principal Jim McGrew to teach junior high science in June of that year.
“I recall signing a teaching contract for $6,800 that year,” Jim said. “That was big money for a young man, back then.”
Four months later, on Oct. 28, Jim married his college sweetheart, Carla Pletsch.
“I had no personal leave time and only a few months into my teaching career, so it was back to school that Monday,” Jim recalled.
I asked Jim how it felt to stand in front of a classroom for the first time.
“As I was writing my name on the chalk board, I knew I would turn and face the class for the first time,” Jim said. “I was expected to know what I was doing in terms of teaching science. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a bit nervous.”
Coupled with his teaching classes, Jim spent his summers and evenings taking classes at UNI, and in 1980 received his Educational M.A. degree. By 1987, he received an Iowa endorsement in school administration.
Jim initially taught junior high science for 17 years. As it turned out, in the spring of ‘89, the school district added a new position called director of curriculum and staff development, which Jim applied for and was offered the position.
“This was a new position for W-SR and admittedly, I had to learn on the fly,” Jim said. “I can’t thank Superintendent Mike Book and the rest of the team enough for their patience with me.”
After 38 years of service with the W-SR school system, Jim decided to retire on June 30, 2010, and as a parenthetical note, the same day as his wife Carla. In his new life of retirement, Jim divided his time into two parts. First of all, he is committed to the Waverly community, through service on the initial W-SR Schools Foundation Board. He is currently on the Waverly Public Library Board, performs committee work at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, and is an Exchange Club member. Secondly, in the recreation area, he plays golf, rides bikes, takes cross-country trips with Carla, and takes his pride in being the grandparent of five lovely grandchildren.
I asked Jim what career he would have chosen, if not a teacher.
“I may have been a captain on a small boat chartering trips around the Great Lakes and warm coral islands,” he shared.
To see a former student now, Jim looks beyond their junior high days and sees them as the competent, community members they are today. In terms of former teachers, they still remain some of his best friends, whether it’s golfing, church endeavors, or just plain role models.
Jim and Carla have two sons, Aaron and Adam, both who graduated from W-SR.
“Serving with folks who worked to improve the lives of our community’s children was an honor second to none,” Jim said.