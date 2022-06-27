Clearly, when you seek out information from Jim McGrew, he’s going to take you back a long way. Jim graduated from high school in Cedar Falls in 1946. After graduation, Jim was motivated for many reasons to become a teacher.
“I had several high school teachers encouraging me to continue on with education and become a teacher myself. It happened that I lived in a community that had a highly rated teacher training institution where I could walk to and from classes and still live at home. As a parenthetical note, and not the least of reasons, my mother was a teacher as well,” Jim explained with a warm smile.
It isn’t surprising that after high school graduation, Jim attended Iowa State Teachers College (U.N.I.), located not far from his home. He studied with a double major in mathematics and business, and a minor in physics. After 4 years of college, Jim graduated with a B.A. degree in the spring of 1951. Later that year, he accepted a teaching position in New Albin, Iowa, which is now a part of Eastern Allamakee school district. For the next 3 years he carried a full plate by teaching general math, algebra, geometry, typing, shorthand, and physics.
In 1954, Jim decided to move back to Cedar Falls to work on achieving his M.A. degree. As it turned out, he was offered a position teaching math at the Cedar Falls junior high. He managed to teach during the day and continue his graduate classes in the evenings. In the fall of ‘55, Jim accepted an offer to teach math at the Waverly junior high.
“At that time, the high school and junior high were in the same building but had separate principals.” Jim recalled.
In 1958, Jim completed his M.A. degree and was offered the position of junior high principal.
“During that time, enrollments were growing and W-SR formed the reorganized Waverly-Shell Rock district. With this new consolidation, there was an obvious need for a new high school. Until it’s completion, there were over 800 students sharing the old junior high building. You might find it interesting after all of these years, but the new High School was completed in the fall of 1960, and the “old” building became the W-SR junior high. At that time, I became the “full-time” principal and ceased my teaching duties. Further, as I reflect back, the two school buildings became three-year buildings, 7th through 9th, and 10th through 12th. Around 1972, the junior high became a two-year building as the high school expanded.” Jim recalled.
Jim taught math and other subjects for a total of 9 years, with 5 of them at W-SR, before becoming the full-time junior high principal. The principal position he held for 37 years.
In 1992 he retired as a principal, after a total of 41 years in the education field. He estimates serving approximately 6,000 students over the years.
Noting that Jim has been retired now for 30 years I asked him what he has been up to all of these retirement years. He told me that first and foremost, he was blessed to have married the beautiful, high school typing teacher, who came to the Waverly school system a year after he did, in 1956. He and his wife, Marlene, have enjoyed traveling, visiting family, and spoiling both the grandchildren and the great grandchildren.
“One of my joys of elderly retirement, is having former students stop and visit. This past Christmas I received a card from a former student from my first teaching job, 70 years ago. She is 85 years old now,” Jim said with emotion.
At 93 years old, it’s fair to say Jim is enjoying his retirement. He tries to play a round of golf per week, and attend the Waverly Senior Center coffee meetings with the other retired teachers. Jim and Marlene, who were married in 1959, had two sons, Mark and Steve, who both live in Iowa and both graduated from the W-SR school system.
Sadly, after 63 years of marriage, Marlene passed away in January of this year.