Joleen Swain had an interesting elementary education. Her school consisted of a 2-room building, with a 3-hole toilet building on the outside of the school. Her elementary school was located in her hometown of River Sioux, Iowa, a town with a population now of 40.
“I was the only student in my class until I attended high school, which was in Little Sioux, Iowa,” Joleen explained.
“My high school was small and eventually we consolidated with a ‘laundry list’ of other schools, Little Sioux, Modale, Mondamin, and Pisgah schools, to become West Harrison, near Sioux City, Iowa,” Joleen added.
Joleen graduated from West Harrison High School in 1963. Somewhat uncertain of her career after high school, Joleen enrolled for a year at a business school in Omaha, Nebraska. After business school, she accepted a typing job with a company that sold house insurance. After realizing her passion was unfulfilled, she enrolled at the University of Northern Iowa, in Cedar Falls, to pursue an elementary education major, in 1966.
In 1970, Joleen graduated from UNI and immediately accepted a teaching position in New Hampton, teaching the second-grade class.
“In some ways, I believe I was destined to be a teacher, as my mother and my aunt were both teachers,” Joleen said. “I love children and wanted to be instrumental in helping them become their best.”
After teaching for six years in New Hampton, Joleen decided to make the move to the Waverly area. She interviewed with Principal Bob Andrea, and was hired to teach first grade with the Waverly-Shell Rock school district, in Shell Rock.
“I was hired to teach everything but music and P.E., and the teachers took turns with recess duty,” Joleen explained. “It seemed to work well for me and I spent the next 26 years teaching in Shell Rock until I retired in 2003.”
In retirement, Joleen said she still continues to teach pre-school and elementary children at the River’s Edge Christian Church in Waterloo, where she attends. She works with a group of retired teachers doing “Reader’s Theatre,” telling stories to the young and old, she sings at the Shell Rock Spring Swing Show, and stays involved with the Shell Rock Book Club.
“Teaching has been my life, I love hearing ‘Miss Swain, do you remember me?’ from my former students,” Joleen said. “It’s rewarding to know that I was a part of that student’s life. In a sense, my students have taught me a great deal over the years as well.”
I asked Joleen if she stays in touch with her former teacher colleagues and she said that teachers share a bond in both the sadness and the joy they have encountered in the years they’ve spent together.
Joleen belongs to Alpha Delta Kappa Gamma, a national group of teachers encouraging the younger teachers.
“The number of students I’ve taught are too many to mention,” Joleen said. “Their interactions have made me a better person. I should be thanking them!”