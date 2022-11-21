Her mother was a country school teacher and she really admired her older sister, who became a teacher, so becoming a teacher was “in the cards” for Judy Fenton. After graduating from Starmont High School, in 1970, Judy enrolled at Wartburg college, majoring in elementary education. By 1974, Judy graduated from Wartburg with a BA degree. The following year, she began her teaching career at St. Paul’s Lutheran school, in Waverly. Judy began explaining to me all the different grades, classes, and schools, and it goes without saying, she was all over the map while teaching right here in Waverly.

At St. Paul’s, she began teaching first grade for the first two years and managed to set aside the time to get married to Jim Meyer. When enrollment was down, Judy Meyer, was moved to third grade for two years. Then the creative schedules began accommodating those two large groups. She taught first grade in the morning and fourth in the afternoon for the next two years. Eventually, she taught first grade in the mornings and second, third, and fourth, in the afternoons.