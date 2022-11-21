Her mother was a country school teacher and she really admired her older sister, who became a teacher, so becoming a teacher was “in the cards” for Judy Fenton. After graduating from Starmont High School, in 1970, Judy enrolled at Wartburg college, majoring in elementary education. By 1974, Judy graduated from Wartburg with a BA degree. The following year, she began her teaching career at St. Paul’s Lutheran school, in Waverly. Judy began explaining to me all the different grades, classes, and schools, and it goes without saying, she was all over the map while teaching right here in Waverly.
At St. Paul’s, she began teaching first grade for the first two years and managed to set aside the time to get married to Jim Meyer. When enrollment was down, Judy Meyer, was moved to third grade for two years. Then the creative schedules began accommodating those two large groups. She taught first grade in the morning and fourth in the afternoon for the next two years. Eventually, she taught first grade in the mornings and second, third, and fourth, in the afternoons.
“Those moves gave me a lot of different experiences working with the students, the different curriculums, as well as the excellent teachers," Judy explained. "Those schedules allowed me to continually learn new teaching strategies. I was in awe of the responsibility to help the children learn in ways that suited their particular needs.”
After nine years at St. Paul’s, Judy taught third grade at West Cedar for two years, and second grade at Shell Rock Elementary for three years, before finding a home for the next 24 years, teaching fourth grade at Southeast Elementary in Waverly. In May of 2013, Judy waved the white flag and officially retired after 38 years of teaching.
I asked Judy of any special memory she may have had teaching, which brought me to their wedding plans in ‘76. During her initial interview to teach in ‘75 she was asked by the principal, Richard Pinkley if she had any wedding plans in her future, as he didn’t want a knew teacher to move away.
“I had none at that time," Judy said. “However, two months into the school year I became engaged and was uncomfortable telling Mr. Pinkley. I broke the ice when a beautician from the shop across the street returned a playground ball that rolled into her parking lot. I wrote a note to Mr. Pinkley and taped it to the ball, asking if he might know where this ball belongs and signed it, Miss Fenton. Further, I added a P.S., I am getting married in April. I then rolled it into his office and returned to my room. Mr. Pinkley came to congratulate me and was relieved I was marrying local and staying in town.
"As the wedding date drew near, it was arranged by Mr. Pinkley and my mother to bring the first graders to my wedding in my hometown of Strawberry Point. The students sat up front and were the first to get cake and ice-cream. To this day, those kids, who now have families, mention that experience when I see them.”
In retirement, Judy is active in the Faith Lutheran church in Shell Rock and is co-chair of the Christian Education committee. She enjoys gardening, sewing, and all things grandchildren.
Judy continues to have lunch and coffee with her former teachers and truly enjoys seeing former students.
Jim and Judy have a son, Cody, and a daughter Shannan, and a couple of grandchildren, all whom graduated from W-SR.