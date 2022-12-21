Karl Moe loved sports and physical fitness in his high school days and he wanted to eventually teach one day. Karl graduated from West Union High School in 1952. He was especially proud of making all-state in football and basketball. After graduation, Karl attended Upper Iowa University, in Fayette, with an emphasis on physical education and social studies. His goal was to teach, coach football and basketball, and work with junior high and high school students. Between four years of college and two years with the U.S. Army, and getting married to his wife Jan, Karl was ready to accept his first teaching job in 1958, in Allison.
There, he coached varsity football, basketball, and baseball, as well as social studies and physical education.
“I had a full plate back then," he recalled. "I remember that first time of coaching basketball, I thought I was going to be sick. Fortunately, we won the game.”
After eight years in Allison, Karl moved to Waverly and taught seventh-grade geography at the junior high. Alongside Coach Ray Joecken, Karl also coached ninth-grade football. Karl settled in and got comfortable with the W-SR school district for the next 18 years. In 1984, he made the decision to retire.
Karl devoted 26 years to teaching and coaching, with 18 of those years at W-SR.
After retiring from teaching, Karl and Jan purchased a P-N-P convenience store in Cedar Falls for 14 years. In his retirement years, He and Jan enjoyed traveling to Minnesota to see their son, Dave and his wife Julie and their four children, or Michigan, to visit their daughter Karin, and her husband Dan, and their child. They enjoy attending Hawkeye football games with their grandson Eric from Waverly. Together, they’ve attended several Bowl games. Karl and Jan still enjoy a good old-fashioned picnic as well.
“I particularly enjoyed coaching ninth grade football and basketball. It was fulfilling to watch the kids and teams improve throughout the season. I didn’t particularly relish those cold morning basketball practices at 7 a.m., but we got through it,” Karl said.
Karl resides at Bartels now and enjoys those former student visits. At 88 years old, he appreciates it when they introduce themselves first.
“I don’t get around as often as I would like," he said, "but I enjoy having dinner with Ray Joecken most every night, who also resides at Bartels. We have a lot of memories to share. Both Ray and I, truly enjoy the regular visits from former Coach, Denny Button, as well.”
Karl and Jan have three children, Dave, Karin, and Eric, all graduating from W-SR.