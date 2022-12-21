Karl Moe loved sports and physical fitness in his high school days and he wanted to eventually teach one day. Karl graduated from West Union High School in 1952. He was especially proud of making all-state in football and basketball. After graduation, Karl attended Upper Iowa University, in Fayette, with an emphasis on physical education and social studies. His goal was to teach, coach football and basketball, and work with junior high and high school students. Between four years of college and two years with the U.S. Army, and getting married to his wife Jan, Karl was ready to accept his first teaching job in 1958, in Allison.

There, he coached varsity football, basketball, and baseball, as well as social studies and physical education.