Ken Van Hauen attended Wellsburg High School, and was among the graduating class of 1962. After graduation, Ken enrolled at Ellsworth Community College, a two-year community college. After earning his Associate of Arts degree, Ken enrolled at Iowa State University, with a major in agriculture education. In 1968, he graduated from ISU, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree and his teaching certificate.
“I was a farmer to the marrow, but the chances of returning to my home farm were uncertain, so I took the lead and encouragement from my high school, vocational ag. teacher and became a voc. ag. teacher myself,” Ken said.
Ken had previously done student teaching in Waverly and he really enjoyed his time here.
“I really liked the school system, the friendly people, the students, and the entire community as a whole,” he said.
It’s no surprise that after graduating from ISU, Ken set his sights on becoming a teacher in the Waverly-Shell Rock School District.
In the fall of ‘68, Ken met with Superintendent Glenn Bostrom and was immediately hired to teach high school, vocational agriculture, and ag. business.
“That first few days of teaching I was a bit nervous, but I had the advantage of having student taught under Larry Statler and Larry Trepp, and the fact that I was familiar with the school system was a bonus,” Ken said.
After a couple of years of teaching, Ken and his significant other, Nadene Ruter, were married in 1970. Nadene Van Hauen was a W-SR teacher as well, teaching fourth grade at Carey Elementary from 1970 through 1977.
After nine years of teaching voc. ag., in 1977, Ken decided to retire and return home to start farming. After 21 years of farming, in 1998, Ken decided to teach on a part-time basis once again. He taught voc. ag. for one year at Ackley-Geneva, and two more years at Beaman, Conrad, Liscomb, Union Whitten (BCLUW). In 2001, he retired completely from teaching. He continues to custom farm, done by two separate operators.
“I have so many great memories of the W-SR school system. I was blessed with great students and an entire community that supported our program,” Ken said. “I feel a sense of pride when I see a former student, hoping I had an influence on their lives. It’s a great feeling seeing them as successful farmers or business people.”
Ken and Nadene have two children, Clint and Krista.