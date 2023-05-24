Linda Lyon knew she was going to college after high school and believed she would end up in a small town, but she hadn’t yet set her sights on becoming a teacher as her career.
Linda lived in rural, Toledo, Iowa and graduated from the Tama-Toledo High School, in May of ‘63. Fresh out of high school, Linda enrolled at Iowa State University with an education emphasis. In 1967 she graduated with a bachelor's degree in education in social science.
It wasn’t an “April Fools” joke when Linda married her “bestie,” Mark Podhajsky, on April 1, the same year she graduated from Iowa State.
In January of ‘68, in following Mark’s employment, they moved to Quincy, Illinois where Linda taught junior high history and English. She shared with me the fact that she was always calm and confident in her early teaching years.
In ‘69 Mark and Linda moved to Dysart, Iowa where she taught the senior class in American government. Their stay in Dysart was to be short-lived as well. In 1970, they made the move to Des Moines where she taught American history and American government, at Roosevelt High School. It was four years in Des Moines before they made the move to Jesup, Iowa. There, Linda substitute taught for about 10 years, all classes, all subjects.
“While subbing in Jesup, I took a nine-week course in special ed which eventually opened the door to my special ed teaching career,” Linda said. “In 1984 we moved to Waverly and I worked for AEA #7, teaching special ed in Plainfield. In December of that year, I was placed in the W-SR school system for the next 23 years, teaching special ed.”
To further her education, Linda took summer and night classes to earn her master's degree in Special Ed, in the fall of ‘85. After 41 years of teaching and substituting, 23 years at Waverly-Shell Rock, Linda retired in 2009.
In retirement, Linda devotes time to church committees, the Waverly Library Board, is a hospital volunteer, and is a member of the Delta Cappa Gamma, which helps fund teacher activities. Now, Linda isn’t all business, she enjoys singing in the Sweet Adelines, the Harmony Rox Quartet, and she did mention a trip they took to Europe as well.
“I try to stay in touch with my former teachers and as a matter of fact, some students as well,” Linda said. “I just had lunch with a couple of former students recently.”
Linda and Mark have two children, Matthew and Tricia who both graduated from W-SR.
Writer’s Note: If you are, or know a retired W-SR teacher that should be Featured, please call J.D. Francis at 319-230-6900