As I sit here tonight and prepare for Lynn Montague’s story, I’ve learned something special that I didn’t realize. Lynn came to Waverly to teach in the fall of 1970. I moved to Waverly the first day of 1971. I was in Mr. Montague’s art class in 8th grade when I moved to Waverly and it wasn’t a few months earlier that he, himself, had moved to Waverly.

Lynn Montague graduated from Norway High School, in Norway, Iowa, 1966. In the fall of that same year, he attended State College of Iowa, which we now know as UNI. Lynn said he has a lot of fond memories of that college, but wishes he still had that SCI sweatshirt.