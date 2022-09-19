As I sit here tonight and prepare for Lynn Montague’s story, I’ve learned something special that I didn’t realize. Lynn came to Waverly to teach in the fall of 1970. I moved to Waverly the first day of 1971. I was in Mr. Montague’s art class in 8th grade when I moved to Waverly and it wasn’t a few months earlier that he, himself, had moved to Waverly.
Lynn Montague graduated from Norway High School, in Norway, Iowa, 1966. In the fall of that same year, he attended State College of Iowa, which we now know as UNI. Lynn said he has a lot of fond memories of that college, but wishes he still had that SCI sweatshirt.
“I remember the science teacher at Norway in particular,” Lynn said. “His name was Jon Wogen and I really respected him a great deal. For the next couple of years, I had my mind made to become a science teacher. That was until I met Hazelle Schmuecker, the art teacher. She convinced me to take on some art classes to expand my horizons. I couldn’t have known it then, but the rest is history, as they say.”
Lynn came to Waverly in the fall of 1970 as an Art 2 teacher at the high school. He made his daily commute to the junior high to teach 7th and 8th grade art as well.
“I had mixed emotions as a new teacher,” he said. “I was half in fear, and half excited and yet somehow, I relied on my BA degree that proved it plain, I knew it all.”
Lynn taught various art classes for 36 years at W-SR.
“I have never forgotten, nor will ever forget, the tragedy of the highly respected, Bob Marcussen, passing away at school,” Lynn explained. “The administration and faculty pulled together to support each other, the students, and frankly, myself as well.”
Noting that Lynn had been an art teacher for 36 years, I asked him what other occupation he might have chosen, if not art. He followed that up with an interesting answer.
“I really can’t imagine myself doing anything else,” Lynn said. “I don’t believe teaching is something you decide to do, rather, more of a calling. I suppose the same could be said for pastors or people in the medical field. Although, considering how education and educators are being regarded now, if I were 20 years old in 2022, I’m not sure I’d answer that call today.”
Lynn made the decision to retire in 2006, but admits he still remained in the saddle, by subbing for the following 10 years. He considers himself fully retired now and yet still maintains a full plate.
“I enjoy making various paintings and drawings, I maintain the house and yard, and devote time caring for my wife of 44 years, Sandra, of whom everyone knows as Sam,” Lynn explained.
Lynn stays in touch with the other retired teachers, some almost daily, while others are at least fairly often. He mentioned how social media has made that easy to do.
“I really enjoy seeing former students and I appreciate when they flat out tell me their names in advance,” Lynn exclaimed. “I’m not that good with names over the years. It has me feeling pretty old when a former student pulls out pictures of their grandchildren. Lord, have mercy!”