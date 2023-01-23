Marilynn Rapp attended Jefferson Community High School in Jefferson, Iowa and graduated in 1969. Having grown up in a family where education was important, attending college was assumed. Unfortunately, Marilynn’s father passed away in her high school years and college wasn’t a given. Determined to go to college, she taught swimming, was a lifeguard, walked beans, and babysat as a way of earning money. Attending college to become a teacher one day, was the “road map” Marilynn followed.
“I’ve always loved young kids, and I believed becoming a teacher was the best way to be involved with them,” Marilynn said. “Looking back now, I had no idea how much I’d come to love students and interacting with them.”
Marilynn’s hard work paid off and she was able to attend Iowa State University where she graduated in February, 1973, with a B.S. in elementary education. She obtained many graduate hours and an endorsement in Gifted and Talented.
In the fall of ‘73 Marilynn accepted her first teaching job as a sixth grade specialist for students requiring help in math and reading at NW Webster in Barnum, Iowa.
“I was so excited teaching my first class, but I recall my heart rate zooming with nervousness when the students walked into the room,” Marilynn explained. “The following year, I taught fourth grade at Rolfe, Iowa. The Rolfe superintendent informed me that my class was challenging so on the first day I introduced them to the ‘Behave-O-Meter’ and they quickly learned that good behavior paid off with extra recess and me playing the guitar.”
After the school year ended at Rolfe, in June of ‘75, Marilynn took on another title of wife and a new last name, when she married her sweetheart, Bruce Buxton.
After teaching at Rolfe, Marilynn went to the West Des Moines school system where she helped develop a program for gifted and talented and taught there until 1978.
Everything was cruising along fine for the Waukee Buxton’s, that is, until 1983, when Bruce was offered a job at Readlyn Farmer’s Coop in Readlyn, Iowa.
“We were very uncertain of what to do, until we saw a Waverly farmer, Howard Mueller, on TV mentioning Waverly,” Marilynn said. “Our decision was made and we’ve loved Waverly ever since.”
Marilynn took a few years off to raise their two sons, Craig and Dale. Eventually, in the fall of ‘89, Marilynn had an interview with Irving Principal Connie Schrupp and was hired to teach AM kindergarten, as well as fourth and sixth gifted and talented. Further, she taught K-6 gifted and talented at St. Paul’s and 4-6 g/t at Janesville concurrently. Additionally, she did creative thinking skills, challenge math, and the yearbook. In May of 2012, after 23 years of traveling to so many buildings and scheduling 28 classrooms, Marilynn retired.
“I never stopped enjoying working and interacting with kids,” Marilynn said. “They are so much fun.”
In retirement, Marilynn enjoys home projects, coffee or lunch with friends and former teachers, traveling with Bruce, visiting the kids and grandboys and sewing.
“I really enjoy seeing a former student and often, I’ll paint their name on a towel in the colors of their college,” she said. “Their stories are so dear to me.”
Writer’s Note: Marilynn taught a total of 30 years and, in 2008, she received a Teacher of the Year, Talented and Gifted award.