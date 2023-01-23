Marilynn Rapp attended Jefferson Community High School in Jefferson, Iowa and graduated in 1969. Having grown up in a family where education was important, attending college was assumed. Unfortunately, Marilynn’s father passed away in her high school years and college wasn’t a given. Determined to go to college, she taught swimming, was a lifeguard, walked beans, and babysat as a way of earning money. Attending college to become a teacher one day, was the “road map” Marilynn followed.

“I’ve always loved young kids, and I believed becoming a teacher was the best way to be involved with them,” Marilynn said. “Looking back now, I had no idea how much I’d come to love students and interacting with them.”