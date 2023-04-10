Mary Ganfield graduated from Monticello High School in Monticello, Iowa, in 1958. She knew at that age she wanted to be a teacher, based on the fact that she enjoyed working with the youth.
After graduation, Mary immediately enrolled in college at Upper Iowa University with two majors, elementary education and physical education. In her third year of college, in 1961, Mary adjusted her schedule enough, to marry her special friend, Paul Rose. The following year, in 1962, Mary earned her degree and that same year began teaching elementary classes at North Fayette County Community Schools. She remained teaching there for the next five years, at which time she began teaching elementary in Marion, Iowa for one year.
In the late 60’s, Mary began a long stint of teaching on a “sub” basis, in Tripoli, Clarksville, and Readlyn. She made herself available to teach, and yet spent her time raising their two daughters, Lynn and Carol. In October of ‘79, tragedy struck the Rose family, when Paul was killed in a motor vehicle accident, by no fault of his own.
After a few years of adjusting to the loss, Mary began teaching once again. She accepted an elementary teaching position with the W-SR school system in 1984 and remained with W-SR for the next 22 years. With a total of 28 years of teaching and 10 years of substituting, Mary decided to retire in 2006.
I asked her about anything special in her teaching years that presented itself in memory and she recalled a couple of instances.
“I taught in three separate school systems and subbed in several and I found it interesting in the differences in format, schedules, and planning, with the different schools,” Mary said. “Another time of significance was when JFK was shot. We all moved into the hallway and listened on the radio as we had no T.V.’s in school back then. I remember we explained the history, significance, and tragedy to our country.”
In retirement Mary enjoys traveling, reading, gardening, playing bridge and 500, and visiting the grandchildren.
“I enjoy seeing my former students but it’s not uncommon for me to ask their names, as they’ve changed so much," she said. "I feel good about some of their success and achievements.”
Mary said she does stay in touch with some of her former teacher friends.
Paul and Mary’s two daughters both graduated from W-SR. Lynn is a Johnson County Attorney, and Carol is an Administrator and Conference Specialist at the University of Iowa.