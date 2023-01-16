Mary Pleggenkuhle always believed that teaching would be the career that best suited her. She got one step closer when she graduated from High School at North High, in West Union, in 1963.
“I’ve always remembered my mother telling me after graduation, that I could become a nurse, a secretary, or a teacher,” Mary said.
After graduation, Mary went to State College of Iowa (UNI) with a major in Elementary Education, inching towards the goal of becoming a teacher. A few short years later, Mary graduated from State college in the fall of ‘66, with the suited requirements to teach.
In 1967, Mary began teaching at North Cedar Elementary School, in Cedar Falls. The following year, Mary Pleggenkuhle, AKA (“play it cool”) married Bill Taylor and shortened up her last name to Taylor.
“Shortly after my marriage to Bill, he was drafted into the Army and we moved to Denver Colorado. I taught elementary school there for two years,” Mary explained.
In 1971, after the birth of their son, David, they moved to Waverly and Bill started his own Physical Therapy Practice at the Waverly Hospital. Mary operated the Sugar Plum Preschool in their lower-level for the next five years. In 1976, Mary re-entered teaching at Carey Elementary school.
“I was able to teach our daughter, Amy, and her friends, as third-graders, an experience that remains a major highlight of my teaching career,” Mary said.
Eventually, Mary taught at West Cedar Elementary, making her a total of 17 years in the W-SR school system. When you consider she taught cooperative learning, early childhood education, and reading at Viterbo University and the University of Northern Iowa, she taught for a total of 27 years.
“A few years ago, I, along with a partner, open SWAK-(sealed with a kiss,) a stationery business on Main St. of Cedar Falls. I enjoyed being an entrepreneur,” Mary said with a smile.
In 2004 Mary was awarded the KCRG-TV Show You Care for Excellence in Education Award.
“In retirement I continue to remain in contact with many of my former teacher colleagues and former students as well," she said. "It’s a joy to see how those students have grown into productive adults.”
Mary and her late husband Bill had three children, all of whom graduated from W-SR. David is an emergency room, sports medicine, and family practice physician in Minnesota. Sarah is a family practice and dermatologist physician in North Carolina. Amy is an emergency room and integrative medicine physician with her brother David.
In her spare time, Mary enjoys writing children’s books.
“I’ve always had this special memory of a student’s father who, at the end of the school year, brought me a single red rose, for teaching his daughter,” Mary said.
Writer’s note: In 1989, I gave Mary a single red rose after the year she taught our daughter, Shiloh. (I wish I could have given her the entire flower shop, she deserved it.)