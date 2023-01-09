Maxine Rich can trace her desire to be a teacher all the way back to second grade. She was the oldest of five children and spent a lot of time playing school. Maxine got one step closer when she graduated from high school in 1970 from Mt. Pleasant Community Schools.
Immediately after graduation she attended Wartburg College with her major being elementary education. As a part of Maxine’s financial aid package she was assigned to West Cedar Elementary on a work study program. She worked every school day afternoon for two hours, helping the teacher with whatever they requested. One day she might have been checking papers, the next day she might have been reading to students or having them read to her.
“It was a great experience for an elementary education major and frankly, probably helped me get a teaching position at W-SR,” Maxine said.
In 1974, Maxine received her BA in Elementary Education.
After graduation, and in the fall of ‘74, Maxine was hired to teach fourth grade at Carey Elementary in the W-SR school system.
“Coincidently, I taught the same group of students I had student taught as a work study the year before," Maxine shared. "That first day of teaching in front of a class, I was as nervous as I was excited. It sank in to me, the amount of responsibility a teacher has to see that the students are safe, learning, challenged, and enjoying their time at school. As an elementary teacher, I taught all the subjects from reading, math, language, writing, science, and social studies. It was a challenge to keep it all interesting.”
In the fall of ‘76, Maxine began weekend and summer months studies at UNI in an effort to achieve her MA in Elementary Guidance and Counseling. This, she accomplished in 1980. As a part of all of her teaching and studying, she managed to work in the time to marry her friend, Jim Borglum, in December of ‘78.
Maxine taught fourth grade for a total of 18 years and then made a switch to teaching sixth grade at Irving. She remained teaching sixth grade for the next 18 years, making it a total of 36 years in the W-SR school system, until her retirement in 2010.
In retirement, Maxine stays busy with reading, making cards, traveling, volunteering with various church activities, and watching and attending her granddaughter’s activities. Further, she has coffee with a group of retired teachers twice a month.
I asked Maxine how it feels to see a former student she taught decades ago.
“I have a hard time recognizing and remembering names of my former students as they’ve changed so much from decades ago,” Maxine said. “It’s rewarding when they recognize me and say something though. I’ve always felt fortunate to have taught at Waverly-Shell Rock. I’ve worked with fantastic students, teachers, administrators, and staff.”
Jim and Maxine have a son, Jamie, and a daughter, Lindsey, both W-SR grads. They have five granddaughters with three of them W-SR students.