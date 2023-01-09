Maxine Rich can trace her desire to be a teacher all the way back to second grade. She was the oldest of five children and spent a lot of time playing school. Maxine got one step closer when she graduated from high school in 1970 from Mt. Pleasant Community Schools.

Immediately after graduation she attended Wartburg College with her major being elementary education. As a part of Maxine’s financial aid package she was assigned to West Cedar Elementary on a work study program. She worked every school day afternoon for two hours, helping the teacher with whatever they requested. One day she might have been checking papers, the next day she might have been reading to students or having them read to her.