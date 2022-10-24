Yes, even a 35-year assistant principal, graduated from High School somewhere. For Mike Bock, it happened to be from Kuemper High in Carroll, Iowa in 1964.

“During the summer months of high school, I worked as a carpenter," he said. "Carpentry seemed to fit for me, and I really had no other plans than to be a carpenter. That is, until I was offered a football scholarship from a football coach from UNI.