Yes, even a 35-year assistant principal, graduated from High School somewhere. For Mike Bock, it happened to be from Kuemper High in Carroll, Iowa in 1964.
“During the summer months of high school, I worked as a carpenter," he said. "Carpentry seemed to fit for me, and I really had no other plans than to be a carpenter. That is, until I was offered a football scholarship from a football coach from UNI.
"That opened the door to the idea of college and even possibly becoming a math teacher. The thought of becoming a teacher was influenced by a couple of role models in my life. The first being, my oldest brother, Larry, who was a math teacher and football coach at Columbus in Waterloo, and the second being, my high school math teacher and line coach in football. I had a great deal of respect for both of them.”
Just after high school graduation, Mike attended State College of Iowa (UNI) on that football scholarship for the next 4 years.
After completing college in 1968, Mike accepted a position teaching math at Columbus High in Waterloo. Further, he coached football, wrestling and track, and became the head wrestling coach during his last two years at Columbus.
In the fall of ‘73, Mike made the career change to W-SR, as the assistant principal.
“I recall having a laundry list of duties that included, discipline, attendance, teacher evaluations, student senate advisor, National Honor Society advisor, prom coordinator, Academic Awards program advisor, fund raising scheduler, and student activity calendar coordinator for all activities except athletics.” Mike explained.
“During that first year, I recall the freshman joining our building and I remember the facility was very crowded but we made it work.
"Additionally, that first year, my family and I experienced some negative events, such as our home being egged and various obscene phone calls in the night. I began to second guess our move to Waverly, but my wife, Ann, encouraged me to 'stay in the saddle.' Looking back now, aside from those early 'speed bumps,' I can say that I thoroughly enjoyed my 35-year career right up until my retirement in 2008,” Mike added.
Mike and Ann who had just celebrated their 54th anniversary, had four children, Joe, Dave, Dan, and Mandy, all whom graduated from W-SR.
Though they are proud of all their children’s professions, one even became a math teacher who is now a high school principal.
The retirement years are being good to the Bocks, as they spend their summers at a cabin they built 27 years ago, in Ely, Minnesota.
Mike enjoys reading, playing golf, kayaking and bike riding. They now have 10 grandchildren scattered all over the U.S., which gives them many directions to go in to visit.
“With a lake cabin, children, and grandchildren were not around Waverly much but I do try to reconnect with former teachers when we get home. I particularly enjoy seeing former students and catching up with what they’re doing these days," Mike said.
Mike told me that some of his fondest memories at W-SR were centered around watching his kids and their friends in their various school activities. He said he was blessed to have worked with wonderful administrators, teachers, custodians, kitchen staff, coaches, secretaries, and bus drivers.
“I was honored to have been named the Iowa Assistant Principal of the year, and especially honored to have had the W-SR gym at the high school named after me,” Mike said with a smile.