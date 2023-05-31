Mike Butler attended Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, Iowa and graduated in 1969. With an interest in Industrial Technology Teaching, after visiting his uncle, Don Garner's IT classes, Mike enrolled at UNI in Cedar Falls. He attended classes with a major in Physical Education, and a minor in Industrial Tech. After 4 years, in 1973, Mike earned his BA degree in K-12 teaching.
That same year Mike accepted a teaching position at Denver High School, teaching Drafting, Basic Electricity, Woodworking, and Small Gas Engines. " I recall that first day of teaching, seeking advice from many experienced educators to assist my preparation and classroom procedures." Mike said. "Through accepting advice, I gained confidence to stand before the classroom that first day. I recall distinctly at the end of that first day, I was relieved, and very, very, exhausted." Mike added.
Additionally, after classes, Mike pressed on to coach football. After 5 years of a heavy plate, in 1978, Mike punched off of the clock long enough to marry his significant girlfriend, Jo Reimer.
In 1986, after a nudge from W-SR's assistant principal, Mike Bock, Mike accepted a teaching position with W-SR., teaching 7th and 8th grades at the Junior High. In the 7th grade class, he taught Exploratory Industrial Technology, and in the 8th grade, he taught units in Construction, Transportation, Problem Solving, and Computer Aided Drafting. After devoting a total of 35 years to teaching, 22 years at W-SR, Mike decided to retire in the spring of 2008. "I have a heartfelt interest in young people, which is the reason I continued my career in education." Mike said. "It was fulfilling to watch the students' pride in their accomplishments in my classroom."
Sadly, just after retiring, Mike's wife Jo, who was the middle school principal at Denver Schools, passed away in 2009. Mike and Jo had 3 children, Josh, Jon, and Jennifer, all graduates of W-SR.
As it was as a teacher, Mike's retirement is just as aggressive. He visits his children, who are spread out over Los Angeles, Scottsdale, and Chicago. He spends his winter months golfing, and riding his motorcycle, in Texas. "I love to take motorcycle trips around the country during the summer months." Mike said. "When I'm home, I'll work in my woodshop or play numerous rounds of golf."
Mike tries to stay in contact with a few of his former teacher friends but admittedly, he's not in town that much anymore. "I truly enjoy seeing a former student out on their own." Mike shared. Inevitably, the conversation turns to their experiences in my class. I've learned that so often, their job may in some way relate to Industrial Technology. I always like to hear that."