Nadene Ruter graduated from Wellsburg High School in Wellsburg, Iowa, in 1967. That same year, she enrolled at the Universoty of Northen Iowa in Cedar Falls, studying elementary education, with an emphasis in social studies. Nadene earned her bachelor’s degree in 1970.
“I knew I wanted to be a teacher back when I was in grade school,” Nadene said. “I would ‘play school’ when I got off the bus in the afternoon, and teach my lessons to imaginary students.”
On the heels of graduation, Nadene was hired by Glenn Brostrom to teach fourth grade at Carey Elementary in the Waverly-Shell Rock School District. In June of 1970, Nadene married Ken Van Hauen, who also taught in the district.
By 1977, Nadene and Ken decided to move back to their farm near Grundy Center, where they live today. After a few years on the farm, Nadene returned to teaching and in 1980, she taught the Talented and Gifted classes at the Wellsburg-Steamboat Rock School District. She taught there for the next 19 years.
In 1999 she began teaching the TAG classes at Dike-New Hartford until 2004 on a part-time basis. Further, she taught the TAG classes at the Grundy Center school system until 2009 when she officially retired from teaching.
In their retirement years, Nadene and Ken enjoy traveling, attending high school and college sporting events, and just being with family and friends. They dote on their grandchildren, who occupy a lot of their time as well.
“I really enjoyed teaching at W-SR, especially alongside of some awesome co-teachers, Marilyn Oberheu, Jan Bodecker, Sandra Rada, Maxine Borglum, and Principal Frazee, to name a few,” Nadene mentioned. “I couldn’t have asked for a better school or town to begin my teaching career. Living in Waverly in the ‘70s, gifted Ken and I with life-long, dear friends, that we still remain in contact with today.”
Nadene shared with me one of her greatest satisfactions and memories as a teacher. She truly enjoys when former students approach her and share what they remember about her classroom or a particular experience they loved. In fact, some students even invite Nadene to their graduations and weddings.
Ken and Nadene have two children, Clint in Ames, and Krista in Davenport.