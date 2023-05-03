Pam Wehrkamp attended Hartley High School in Hartley, and graduated with her senior class in 1977.
That same year, she enrolled at Wartburg College. By 1981, she graduated from Wartburg with an elementary education degree and a reading minor as well as a math emphasis. In the fall of ‘81, Pam accepted a teaching position with the Waverly-Shell Rock school district, teaching all subjects in the sixth grade, at Irving Elementary school.
“I don’t think I slept that entire night, prior to teaching that first day of school,” Pam said. “I student taught the fifth-graders at Irving, so I knew a lot of students assigned to my homeroom class. Still, I had this silent fear that the students would band together and refuse to do their assignments. That fear followed me throughout my career, but truthfully, it always went well.”
In 1982, while continuing to teach, Pam began taking evening courses as well as summer classes at UNI, in Cedar Falls. By ‘84, she had earned her Master of Arts Education degree in curriculum and instruction.
It seems Pam was a talented multi-tasker as she not only worked to further her education while teaching, she also arranged the time to marry her significant friend, Steve Egli, in August of ‘85.
Pam spun off in a lot of teaching directions and all of them within the W-SR school system. She taught all subjects in sixth grade for nine years, taught English at the junior high for two years, and taught all subjects at Carey school for 22 years. After a total of 33 years of teaching at W-SR, Pam decided to retire in May of 2014.
I asked Pam if there was any special memory that has stayed with her since retiring.
“During my Carey years, I had a great teaching partner, Jo Young,” Pam explained. “Together, we planned opportunities outside of the planned curriculum such as musicals, exploring northeast Iowa, and camping trips. Our fourth grade class took an annual tent, camping, hiking, and exploring field trip to Backbone Park. The most memorable trip was when Mrs. Hurley surprised Mrs. Young and myself, by arranging for the author of ‘The Haunting of Cabin 13,’ Kristi Holl, to be in the cabin when we arrived. Kristi spent the day and evening with us.”
The retirement years are working well for Pam. She continues to “sub” teach at W-SR., she’s become more involved in service sororities and organizations, and teaches education classes at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Further, she enjoys playing bridge, golf, and particularly, spending time with family and friends.
“When I substitute teach, I connect with children of my former students,” Pam said. “Often, I’ll ask about their parents and their lives now.”
When Pam substitute teaches, she’ll often see teachers she used to teach with long ago. She still maintains that connection.
Pam’s husband, Steve, was a W-SR graduate in ‘66. Steve’s son, Nathan, graduated from W-SR in ‘86 and their son together, Macen, graduated in 2005.