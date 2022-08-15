I guess it was just out of my own curiosity that I had a few selected questions for teacher Patricia (Pat) Fox. One of the questions that has always been of interest to me is, “what makes a teacher want to spend their lives being a teacher?”
“I believe I was always destined to become a teacher,” Pat replied. “As the oldest child of six children, I was always considered as the teacher figure. I remember in my younger days, setting up a mock classroom in the basement of our home. I had an assortment of old books from a country schoolhouse and I would teach my siblings as if I was a teacher. Teaching was going to be my lifelong career; I was always certain of that.”
In 1971, Patricia Johnson graduated from Osage High School. Immediately after graduation, Pat decided on attending UNI, with her major in Mathematics. After 3 years of classes, Pat married her high school sweetheart, Ken Fox, in 1974, and they made their home in Waverly. The following year, Pat Fox had earned her BA in Mathematics education.
“In the fall of ‘75, with less than two weeks before school started, I signed a contract to teach with the W-SR school system," Pat explained. "In less than two weeks, I was a teacher teaching general math, algebra 1, geometry, algebra 2, and vocational math.”
With a strong desire to teach, and yet continue learning, Pat took summer courses, along with sorted evening classes at UNI, to earn her MA degree in 1982. Later that year, their daughter, Nicole, was born. A short two years later their son, Matthew was born.
In 1988, the Fox family moved north of Waverly to the Nashua-Plainfield school district, however, they open enrolled their kids into the W-SR school system, of where they both attended and graduated from.
“I’ve always considered one of my 'special accomplishments' (after a nudge or two from teacher, Sally Thorson) was starting the 'Mathlete' program in the late 90’s," Pat said. "It was a Math competition of four events, (two individual and two team) competing against other students around the state. Before the pandemic, we’d travel to other schools to compete. W-SR hosted a competition as well. Those events are now held online. After our retirements, the program continues to thrive under Beth Burrow.”
After 43 years of teaching, Pat retired in 2018. She is quick to say that she still subs often, as she has always loved interacting with the students and staff.
Pat shared a special memory of when she began learning martial arts with her son years ago. She now teaches second degree black belt and the one thing former students bring up to her today, is their memory of her breaking boards in class at W-SR.
In retirement, Pat enjoys reading, gardening, and simply relaxing with her cats. She and Ken stay busy with their hobby of polishing rocks. They also enjoy taking day trips on their Polaris Slingshot.
Pat does stay in touch with other retired teachers. She belongs to Delta Kappa Gamma, an international organization for women educators. The Bremer and Butler chapters meet six times a year with various programs in selected locations.
“This organization keeps me in touch with several of my teacher friends," Pat shared. "I do have a monthly lunch with Sue Ramthun, a dear, math teaching friend, as well. I’m still hoping that the high school brings back the Christmas get-togethers we used to have before the pandemic. That has always been a great time!”