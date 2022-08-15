I guess it was just out of my own curiosity that I had a few selected questions for teacher Patricia (Pat) Fox. One of the questions that has always been of interest to me is, “what makes a teacher want to spend their lives being a teacher?”

“I believe I was always destined to become a teacher,” Pat replied. “As the oldest child of six children, I was always considered as the teacher figure. I remember in my younger days, setting up a mock classroom in the basement of our home. I had an assortment of old books from a country schoolhouse and I would teach my siblings as if I was a teacher. Teaching was going to be my lifelong career; I was always certain of that.”