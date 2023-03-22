Patricia (Trish) Coffin, graduated from Crossland High School in Camp Springs, Maryland in 1967. Shortly thereafter, she attended Ohio University for the next two years with a major in elementary education. She made the decision to continue her education at the University of Maryland. In 1970, Trish married her significant friend, Fred Ribich.
After raising their two boys, Trish decided to enroll at Wartburg in ‘83 and earned her B.A. in ‘85. After having that first child, Trish decided to focus on elementary education because of her enjoyment of young children.
After graduating from Wartburg, Trish began her teaching career with W-SR that same year of ‘85. She taught first-second-third, and fifth-grades at Carey, Southeast, and Shell Rock. With no teachers retiring at the time, and Trish, the “newbie,” she was moved around her first few years of teaching. In addition to her “full plate,” she taught a summer reading program for grades K through fourth for over 10 years.
“I remember that first day of teaching, thinking how amazing it was that I accomplished that goal,” she said. “I stood in front of a first grade class, knowing I was on my own with a daunting responsibility. I remember so many times a small hand would raise for sorted questions like, ‘when is lunch,’ ‘can I go to the bathroom,’ and ‘when is recess?’ It was comical in a way, and I could only think to myself, welcome to first grade.”
“I enjoyed all phases, the teaching, the curriculum, the committees, and the camaraderie among school staff,” Trish said. “The Summer Reading program was fun, as you got to know the students better in a relatively short amount of time. It was awesome when the school committee allowed us to visit other buildings and classrooms to observe. It was plain and simple, the beautiful experience of education taking place in our W-SR classrooms. The “crown” on it all was the ability to teach our own students. I considered nursing, a physical therapist, involved math of some kind, or even a stay at home mom, but I was happy and proud to be a teacher.”
In 1997, while continuing as a teacher, Trish began classes at Viterbo College in Wisconsin and earned her M.A. in elementary education in ‘99.
After over 26 years of teaching, Trish decided to retire in 2012. Admittedly, it was earlier than she had planned but their 39 year old son, Mark was seriously ill with a heart disease at Mayo in Rochester. Trish and Fred were there by his side, as his patient advocate, and his mom and dad. Sadly, Mark passed away in May of 2012.
In her retirement years, Trish likes to read, takes harp lessons, volunteers at the Waverly Health Center gift shop, and has joined the CRR, (Cedar River Readers, a reader’s theatre group). Trish and Fred love to travel, visiting Hawaii, where Trish grew up as a child.
“We visited Hawaii with my two brothers and their spouses, reliving our childhood memories,” Trish said.
They’ve been to Alaska and Maine in separate trips and try to spend a month in Arizona with their son, Tim, and his family. Every other year, they get together with Fred’s six brothers and sisters.
“We recently hiked the Appalachian Trail, and hope to return this spring to continue and enhance our journey,” Trish said.
When seeing a former student of many years ago, Trish smiles and ponders of the influence she may have had in their life. In terms of teachers, each month Trish sees several former teachers through the DKG teacher’s organization. The Cedar River Readers group has many retired elementary and high school teachers from W-SR attending as well.
Fred and Trish had two children, Mark and Tim who both graduated from W-SR. Mark passed away in 2012, and was married to Kelly, and Tim is married to Jenifer.