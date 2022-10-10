Peggy (Sturges) Hanfelt grew up on a farm in Rockwell, Iowa, and attended Newman High School in Mason City. She graduated from the Catholic high school in May of 1970.
Peggy’s grandmothers and her mother were all teachers, so it wouldn’t have been far-fetched to assume that she would eventually become a teacher as well.
Immediately after high school graduation, Peggy attended the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, majoring in speech and theater, with a minor in English.
Just before her senior year, on July 7, 1973, Peggy took on one additional non-academic major from the school of life — she got married. Her name changed to Peggy Hanfelt when she married her friend, Bob Hanfelt.
By 1974, she earned her teaching degree from UNI and that fall began teaching at Midland Community High School, in Wyoming, Iowa.
Peggy’s responsibilities at Midland High were a “plateful,” as she taught speech, English, literature of the fantastic, composition, and mass media. Further, she directed the play, was a speech coach, and also the cheerleading sponsor.
“My teaching career didn’t begin in typical fashion.” Peggy said. “I taught at Midland for one year before moving to Waverly. At that time, I was expecting our first child, so I decided to become a stay-at-home mom for the next five years to raise our family.”
Eventually, in September of 1980, she signed up to substitute teach at W-SR.
“I recall the Principal, Mr. Dirksen, asking me if I could start that afternoon,” Peggy recalled.
In 1980, Peggy joined W-SR, teaching Speech, Oral Interpretation, Basic Composition, Drama, and Sophomore English.
In addition to teaching, Peggy was employed by Wartburg from ‘82 to ‘94, as a Theatre Director, directing plays, teaching courses in acting, play production, and public speaking.
Additionally, she was involved in “Stage Craft,” which entailed building sets for productions. From ‘92 until 2000, Peggy was Wartburg’s speech coach.
During those years, Peggy was involved in numerous W-SR programs, such as coaching Mock trial teams, the Plus Program, History Day presenters, National Oratorical Contest participants, and coached and judged for the local and state DECA teams.
“In 2001, I was hired for a full-time teaching position at W-SR and that same year I received the Iowa Governor’s Volunteer Award. I spent the next 11 years teaching Speech and English, starting the Talent Show, and various other activities, and loved it all, right up until my retirement in May of 2012,” Peggy explained.
In 2015, Peggy and Bob moved to Clive to be closer to their grandchildren. She told me they split their time between Iowa and Florida, as they own a place in the “Villages” in Florida that they go to in the late fall.
“I walk for exercise, golf occasionally, listen to music, sew a bit, and attend our grandchildren’s school activities. We’ve been to Alaska and Ireland since retirement, and visit our children when we can. Life is Good!” Peggy said.
Peggy enjoys seeing former students and what they’ve become. She stays in touch with former teachers, and they try to reconnect in Waverly every summer.
Peggy and Bob have three children, Christopher, Susan, and Joe, and all graduated from W-SR school system.