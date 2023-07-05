It was back in 1967, that Phyllis Slate graduated from high school at Anamosa Community High, in Anamosa, Iowa. Later that year, Phyllis enrolled at Wartburg College, with a major in Social Work, considering the fact she spent her high school summers as a typist at the Social Welfare Office in Anamosa. "When I enrolled at Wartburg, I knew I wanted to formulate a career out of helping people in some way." Phyllis said.
By her sophomore year, Phyllis changed her major to elementary education, with a desire to become a teacher. In 1971 she graduated from Wartburg and that same year began teaching second grade in Plainfield. 1971 was a busy year for Phyllis, between graduating, beginning teaching, and also marrying Tom DeWitt, from Shell Rock. "I remember having a mixture of both, excitement and nervousness, on that first day of teaching." Phyllis recalled.
In 1978, Phyllis stepped away from teaching when her first daughter, Jennifer was born. Two years later, in 1980, she welcomed her second daughter, Joy, and that year she began teaching Chapter 1 reading at Shell Rock. Not long after, Phyllis began a lengthy career teaching second grade at Shell Rock.
In 2003, Phyllis experienced a name change to Phyllis Hunter, when she married Steve Hunter. After teaching for 7 years in Plainfield, and 28 years at Shell Rock, Phyllis decided to retire in 2008.
After her teaching career, Phyllis began working on a part-time basis at Curves in Cedar Falls. Eventually she became the manager of that Curves until 2016, when she waived the checkered flag and fully retired.
In retirement, Phyllis walks her dog, reads books, exercises, knits, and visits with friends. "I really enjoy seeing my former students and hearing about their current lives." Phyllis said. "Occasionally, I see some of my former teacher colleagues as well.
I asked Phyllis what career she may have chosen had she not become a teacher. Her answer was quick and not surprising, a social worker.
Her daughters, Jennifer and Joy, both graduated from the W-SR school system.