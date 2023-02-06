Ray Joecken grew up in a suburb of Chicago called Homewood, where he graduated from Flossmoor High School, in 1963.
On the heels of graduation, Ray attended Upper Iowa University, in Fayette where he pursued a major in physical education and a minor in psychology and coaching. 1967 was a special year for Ray, he not only graduated from Upper Iowa, he also married his sweetheart, Bonnie.
After graduation, Ray accepted his first teaching position at Wayland, Crawfordsville and Olds (WACO) Elementary school, a combined establishment from small towns just south of Iowa City. For the next three years, he taught elementary physical education. Additionally, Ray was the assistant football and track coach, as well as the head wrestling coach in that district.
“I’ll always remember that first day of teaching, and wondering, what in the world am I getting myself into,” Ray said.
In 1970, Ray earned a graduate assistantship from Bowling Green State University, in Ohio, in physical education and driver’s education. In 1971, Ray began teaching at the Waverly-Shell Rock school district with a “plate-full” of responsibilities.
He was the junior high P.E. teacher; he coached eighth and ninth grade football; was the assistant wrestling, track, and basketball coach at the junior high. Further, Ray coached freshman baseball and eighth-grade girls basketball. In later years, Ray taught P.E. at the high school for a few years.
I was in Ray’s first P.E. class, in 1971 at W-SR. I recall one student getting out of line the first day in class, which taught me not to get out of line in his class.
After 29 years of teaching and coaching at W-SR, and 34 total years of teaching, Ray retired in 2000. Early in his retirement years, Ray worked for a plumber and carpenter in the summer months and drove a school bus during the school year. Eventually, retirement meant just that, a lot of fishing trips up to Brainard, Minnesota, with his brother-in-laws. Ray went after the crappies, bluegills, perch, and those fighting bass.
I asked Ray about any special memory in his teaching or coaching years.
“I coached my two sons from the little league years, and all sports through their freshman years,” Ray said. “I recall coaching the football team, and won the 1990 state football championship, with my son Tom as the quarterback, and my other son Chip as the center.”
Today, Ray enjoys visiting with former students but admits he doesn't always remember their names.
“I used to attend weekly coffee at the Senior Center with former teachers but unfortunately, I now have Parkinson’s Disease which has changed my address to Bartel’s nursing care. I’ve lived there for four years now,” Ray explained.
Ray said he visits with Karl Moe, a resident at Bartel’s as well. They both taught and coached together at the W-SR junior high for many years. I’m sure they have a lot to share with each other.