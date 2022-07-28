The late Don Moeller graduated from Spirit Lake High School in 1957. As a senior, he found encouragement to become a teacher from his high school teacher, Mr. Kanellis. Shortly after graduation, Don attended Buena Vista, in Storm Lake, and by 1962, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Nobody can say Don wasn’t a multi-tasker because in 1959, while in college, he married his high school sweetheart, Sharon, in 1959.
After leaving Buena Vista, Don accepted his first teaching position in Eagle Grove in 1963, teaching junior high English. His wife, Sharon, explained that Don was a bit apprehensive his first year of teaching in that, “he was more comfortable working one on one with the older students.”
“He later became most interested in guidance counseling,” Sharon said.
By 1967, after four years of teaching, Don received a scholarship to attend Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois. He set his sights on obtaining his master’s degree in counseling, and spent the next year and a half to earn it. After achieving his master’s degree, Don and Sharon began looking for available counseling positions in Iowa, with the desire to raise their family in Iowa.
As it happened, Waverly-Shell Rock was adding a second counselor position to the school system and Don applied. In 1968 he was accepted as a counselor and the Moeller family made the move to Waverly.
Don furthered his education at University of Northern Iowa with 30 plus hours of post-master’s work to become certified in administration. This new counselor job would turn out to be the right fit for Don, as he made it his career for the following 34 years. He retired as a counselor from W-SR in 2002.
I spoke earlier on Don’s ability to multi-task and I have three more examples to share. He and Sharon, in those heavy college years, managed to have three sons, Lon, Ron, and Tom. They were born from 1960 through 1963. All three sons attended and graduated from W-SR in Waverly.
After retirement in 2002, Don painted homes with his teacher friend, Bill Hemmes. Additionally, he travelled a bit, and spent time purchasing sail boats, and sailing in both Clear Lake and Spirit Lake.
I asked Sharon what other interests did Don have if he wouldn’t have been a counselor. She said he would have considered selling real estate.
“Whenever Don seen a student he counseled, he was excited to hear about their lives, careers, and families,” Sharon explained. “He stayed in close touch with Bill Hemmes, John Verdon, Dave Sage and Gary Duneman, and as a matter of fact, we all visited as couples with spouses. Don always tried to make the weekly coffee gatherings as well,” Sharon commented.
Sadly, Don passed away from cancer in March of 2014, one month shy of their 53rd anniversary.
Writer’s note: In 2011, Don and Sharon lost their son, Ron, from cancer at 48-years-old. He was a fifth-grade school teacher in St. Paul, Minnesota.
