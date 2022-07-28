The late Don Moeller graduated from Spirit Lake High School in 1957. As a senior, he found encouragement to become a teacher from his high school teacher, Mr. Kanellis. Shortly after graduation, Don attended Buena Vista, in Storm Lake, and by 1962, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Nobody can say Don wasn’t a multi-tasker because in 1959, while in college, he married his high school sweetheart, Sharon, in 1959.

After leaving Buena Vista, Don accepted his first teaching position in Eagle Grove in 1963, teaching junior high English. His wife, Sharon, explained that Don was a bit apprehensive his first year of teaching in that, “he was more comfortable working one on one with the older students.”