Dick Reed grew up in Council Bluffs where he attended Thomas Jefferson High School and graduated in 1965. In the fall of that year, he attended the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls pursuing a major in mathematics education and a minor in physical education. On top of all of Dick’s classes and studies, he managed to work in the time to marry his high school sweetheart, Patsy, in 1969. With the coming of the first month in the brand-new decade of 1970, Dick graduated from UNI with a teaching degree, sufficient to teach mathematics in grades seven through 12, and earned a coaching certification as well.
“I chose a teaching career based on the fact that I enjoy helping people, particularly younger people,” Dick said. “Teaching was an opportunity to be a part of so many young lives and hopefully in a positive way.”
One month after his UNI graduation, Dick began teaching mathematics at Woodrow Wilson Junior High in his hometown of Council Bluffs.
“As it turned out, I was teaching along with several teachers who taught me as an eighth-grader,” Dick said.
In August of 1971, after a year and a half there, Dick and Patsy moved to Waverly for Dick to join the Waverly-Shell Rock school district. He began what was to be his teaching career, as a seventh- and eighth-grade math teacher.
“On that first day of teaching, facing new classes, is something special,” he said. “I was aware of the challenges and yet welcomed them as an opportunity to grow as a teacher.”
He continued, “A teacher is given the unique opportunity to watch students grow and mature.”
In the mid 90’s, while teaching, Dick took classes and summer courses at UNI and earned his master’s degree in teaching middle-school math in 1996.
After teaching for a total of 33 and a half years, 32 years at W-SR, as well as coaching seventh-graders for 28 years, Dick decided to retire in 2003. He did contract work for a couple of companies and then decided to rejoin the W-SR school district in the technology department, under one of his former eighth-grade students, Matt Nelson. In June of 2016, Dick retired from the work force completely.
“At the end of each school year, my experiences as a teacher reinforced my decision, that teaching was the right career choice for me,” Dick said.
Retirement has been good to Dick. He and Patsy enjoy traveling as often as they can. He enjoys his many hours in his woodworking shop, and particularly enjoys golfing during the golf season. He’s quick to mention that some of those golfing hours are with former students and parents of former students as well.
“It’s always good to see my former students and learning where life has taken them, I am very happy for them,” he said.
Dick and Patsy have three children, Melissa, Lucas, and Ali, all of whom graduated from the W-SR school system.