For every high school graduate, the “real world” begins 24 hours after graduation. Sally Odell walked out into the real world in 1963, after graduating from Lincoln High, in Council Bluffs. Believing early on that teaching was an honored profession, Sally enrolled in college at UNI with a major in Social Studies.
“Back in the ‘60’s, women trended towards nursing, secretarial, or teaching positions. My mother, Carrie, graduated from UNI and became an Art/Music teacher. I wanted to follow in her footprints.” Sally said with a smile.
After 4 years of education, Sally graduated from UNI in 1967 with a BA in Social Studies K-14. (K-14 meaning she could teach Kindergarten through 2 years of college.)
She immediately began her teaching career in 1967 in Shell Rock, teaching 7th and 8th grade Social Studies, (Geography and US History.) That following year, Sally not only moved with the middle school students, as they made their transition to the Junior High in Waverly, she married her boyfriend, Stuart Thorson that October.
“Following the class to Waverly was the best decision I ever made but I did manage to gather a couple of lifelong memories from Shell Rock. I still have fond memories of Mr. Andrea, the principal, and oh, how I remember that fresh homemade bread in the lunch room.” Sally said.
For the next 7 years, Sally Thorson taught Social Studies and American History at the junior high. In 1975 she decided to wave the “checkered flag” from teaching and stay home to raise their two children, Amy and Scott. (Both who went on to attend and graduate from the W-SR school system.)
The following decade flew by fast, as it always does, and Sally decided to return to teaching at W-SR in 1985. She resumed with her junior high social studies classes and became involved in setting up Academic Programing, including the TAG (talented and gifted) program. Somewhere in the late ‘80’s, Sally furthered her education, by commuting to the University of Iowa during the summer months to earn an endorsement in TAG. By 1989, AP (Advanced Placement) was added to the curriculum at which time, Sally became an Academic Coach, serving for National History Day, Mock Trial, Future Problem Solvers, National Oratorical, and further, the Iowa Math League, with the help of Mrs. Pat Fox.
Those practices and events were held in the evening hours with the help of numerous community leaders.
After a total of 31 years of teaching, Sally retired in 2008.
“I was so fortunate to have been able to teach in the W-SR school system. Due to the students, the teachers, and the strong administrative support, I consider W-SR to be the best in Iowa. Not everyone can say it, but I personally loved to get up every morning and go to school to teach” Sally said.
In retirement, Sally enjoys serving on the W-SR foundation, P.E.O. and T.T.T. boards and volunteering at St. Paul’s Church. As for time for herself, she’ll often be found at a bridge table or on the golf course.
“Retirement allows me and my husband of 54 years, Stuart, to follow our 5 grandchildren. One has already graduated from W-SR and likely, there will be 3 more as well. W-SR has been good to me and my family. My memories over the years are warm and positive. From my academic coaching and travelling to Spain, to sharing in students’ success in their various endeavors, to seeing former students when they visit Waverly, or meeting former students that remained in Waverly, it’s all so good. I’ve made so many friendships while teaching, and that still continues in retirement, whether it’s with coffees, lunches or even some travels. I’ve been blessed, history and geography were my passions and I got to work with those every day I taught. Thank You, W-SR.” Sally shared.