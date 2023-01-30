In 1971, Shelby Torgerson graduated from high school at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis. Later that year, she attended Wartburg College from 1971 to 1973 without a specific major, as she had so many different interests.
In November of 1973, Shelby married her “bestie,” Dave Soeder. While Dave was finishing at Wartburg College, Shelby spent the next two years at Koehring Cranes Inc. in the purchasing dept.
When Dave graduated in 1975, he accepted a coaching job in Onawa, while Shelby worked at a nursing home. The following year, they moved to Allison where Dave taught and Shelby finished her education at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. She spent the next two years earning her degree in special ed. K-12 and regular education K-8. After graduation, Shelby accepted a position in Greene, teaching students with learning disabilities.
In 1984, Dave and Shelby moved to Plainfield, Indiana, and by 1985, Shelby was once again teaching special education. In 1986, she taught special education at DePauw University in Saline, Michigan. In 1987, she taught multicategorical classes at Longfellow Elementary in Waterloo, Iowa.
Dave and Shelby moved around a lot, (and they weren’t even wanted by the law) but in the fall of 1987 they landed in Waverly, where Shelby taught fourth grade at Irving Elementary. In 1989, she moved to the sixth grade class at Irving.
Shelby found roots with the W-SR sixth grade class and between Irving, the mall school (after the temporary relocation following the 2008 flood) and the new middle school she remained teaching for the next 26 years.
After teaching for 34 years, 26 years having been at W-SR, Shelby decided to slow it down and retire in 2013.
I asked her about any particular fond memories of teaching and she easily recalled a few. She loved baking and decorating Christmas cookies at school for Christmas Greetings on Main. She enjoyed visiting Waverly Utilities, doing plays at Irving, such as "Rosa Parks," "No-Pun Season" and "Who’s On Third." She enjoyed the various guest speakers from the community, and especially learning and teaching a classroom with inclusion. Oh, there was one more memory she mentioned, dissecting pigs in science class. I’m guessing that may not be everyone’s favorite memory.
“In my retirement years, I’m free to go traveling, golfing, biking, walking, reading, and classes at the 'W.' Dave and I spend the winter months in Texas which allow us to be closer to our kids,” Shelby said.
Aside from Shelby’s busy retirement schedule, she still stays in contact with several teachers, both past and present. Further, as it relates to seeing former students, she’s "so proud of them.” In fact, she said some of those students are teaching her now.
Shelby and Dave had two daughters, Amy (Andrew) Mattson, and Emily (Rakesh) Apte. Both graduated from the W-SR school district.