In 1971, Shelby Torgerson graduated from high school at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis. Later that year, she attended Wartburg College from 1971 to 1973 without a specific major, as she had so many different interests.

In November of 1973, Shelby married her “bestie,” Dave Soeder. While Dave was finishing at Wartburg College, Shelby spent the next two years at Koehring Cranes Inc. in the purchasing dept.