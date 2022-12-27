I think it’s fair to say that Steve Palmquist was destined to be a teacher. Both of his grandmothers and his mother were trained as one-room school teachers. Before he was old enough to start school, he recalls visiting his grandma Rector’s classroom many times.
Eventually, Steve was old enough to start school and eventually, old enough to graduate from high school. He accomplished his graduation from Griswold Community High School, in Griswold, Iowa, in 1966. That fall, Steve enrolled at Iowa State University studying astronomy and chemistry but changed his major to English.
“I still read a lot of astronomy and cosmology and have a fascination with the Hubble and Webb Space Telescopes,” Steve said.
Steve graduated from ISU in May of 1970, with a bachelor’s degree in English and earned a certification to teach seventh- through-12th-graders. That year he student-taught in Ogden, Iowa, and then accepted a job teaching in Scobey, Montana, where he stayed until 1972.
He decided to return to Iowa and teach for the next four years in Malvern, which has been reorganized into East Mills today.
“I directed plays and speech contest in Malvern and I wanted to learn more and increase my endorsements,” Steve explained, referring to his continuing education goals.
He enrolled at the University of Northern Iowa in pursuit of that goal and in 1977, earned a master’s degree in speech and theatre.
In the fall of ‘77 Steve accepted a one-year teaching and directing assignment at the Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
That one-year assignment turned into 27 years of teaching speech, drama/short story, novel, English, creative writing, and theatre arts.
During that time, he taught “stagecraft,” along with Peggy Hanfelt at Wartburg.
Steve acted and directed as well. Further, he taught oral communication, theatrical arts and society and the introduction to reading playscripts at UNI.
“Aside from all of the teaching and directing over the years, (60 full-length plays,) I especially appreciated teaming up with Al and Pat Hagen for more than a dozen musicals,” Steve said. “It was especially rewarding when a student achieved Outstanding Performer at the All State Speech Festival, knowing I helped them along the way.”
Steve recalled directing his own children in plays and musicals. He considered it challenging, yet sweetly memorable. Steve has two children, Jason and Melanie, and two step daughters, Erin and Nina. All four graduated from W-SR and all four have earned bachelor’s degrees from UNI.
If not a teacher, Steve would likely have been an astronaut. He was one of the thousands who applied to be in the “Teacher in Space” program. (Announced by President Ronald Reagan in 1984, the NASA project was intended to generate interest in space, math and science among students but was canceled in 1990 after the Challenger disaster and the death of its first participant, teacher Christa McAuliffe.)
To date, Steve has served as a guardian on six Honor Flights.
Facebook allows him to stay in contact with former students, friends, and teachers.
“It’s always pleasant to meet former students and catch up,” he said. “I still enjoy our Tuesday coffee get-togethers with several retired colleagues, at the Senior Center in Waverly.”