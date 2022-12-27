I think it’s fair to say that Steve Palmquist was destined to be a teacher. Both of his grandmothers and his mother were trained as one-room school teachers. Before he was old enough to start school, he recalls visiting his grandma Rector’s classroom many times.

Eventually, Steve was old enough to start school and eventually, old enough to graduate from high school. He accomplished his graduation from Griswold Community High School, in Griswold, Iowa, in 1966. That fall, Steve enrolled at Iowa State University studying astronomy and chemistry but changed his major to English.