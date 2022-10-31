Susan Buck grew up in Ames, where her father was a professor of Horticulture at Iowa State. Sue attended high school at Ames High and graduated in 1972.
“I believed I’d be a teacher at an early age because I always enjoyed the school environment and the challenges it presented," Sue said. "I was truly inspired by my seventh grade math teacher, which led me to the desire to teach math someday.”
After high school, Sue attended N.E. Missouri State University at Kirksville, Missouri, now known as Truman State. For the next four years, Sue majored in math, with a minor in biology, and in 1976, she graduated with a B.S. in mathematics and a Bachelor of Science in engineering in mathematics ed. In the spring semester of her senior year, Sue had a grad assistantship and began working towards her master’s degree.
In the fall of ‘76, Sue began teaching seventh and eighth grade math in a southern Iowa school called Central Decatur, in Leon Iowa.
“That first day of school I was so nervous, especially dealing with some challenging, junior high students, but I got through it with the help from my colleagues," Sue recalled. "As a matter of fact, one special colleague, Roger Ramthun, comes to mind, and we ended up dating.”
In July of 1977, Sue earned and received her master’s degree. About one year later, on July 22, 1978, Sue said “yes” to marrying her special colleague, Roger, and her named changed to Susan Ramthun.
By 1983, after growing restless with small-town living, the Ramthun’s moved to Charles City. Roger accepted a job teaching English and Sue performed substitute teaching in the area, including W-SR.
“In the spring of ‘84, a high school math position became available at W-SR and I applied for it," Sue said. "I was hired to begin teaching that fall. I remained in Charles City and made the daily drive to the W-SR High School every week, for the next 34 years. I taught math, pre-algebra, algebra 1, geometry, algebra 2, and integrated math.”
Sue retired from teaching in 2018 after having devoted a total of 41 years in the classroom. In retirement, Sue devotes the necessary time to care for her husband, who is disabled. When she was teaching, she worked summers at the Charles City Dairy Queen and she continues to work there part time now. When she can, she visits her son, Matthew, and his wife Hillarie, and her two grandchildren, Elijah and Nevaeh. Matthew is also a teacher, in Norwalk, Iowa.
“Every week, I get together with my fellow retired teacher, Patricia Fox, and I’ve been lucky enough to cross off my bucket list, two trips: one to Alaska, and one to the New England states,” Sue mentioned.
“I have many fond memories of teaching, particularly when a former student tells me that they became a teacher because of me," Sue recalled. "Pat Fox and I used to make up songs about concepts, and we’d sing those songs in class. We even presented our songs at the Iowa State Math Teachers Convention one year.”
As the writer of this feature and realizing she devoted her working life to math, I had to ask if there was any correlation to math and naming her son Matthew. There wasn’t.
Writer’s Note: It’s unfortunate that Sue’s story has to end on a sad note but I was sorry to hear that on September 3 her husband, Roger, passed away.