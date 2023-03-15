Ted Carlson attended a small consolidated school near Fort Dodge, in Webster County. He graduated from high school in 1955, the year one of my favorite cars was produced, the 1955 Chevy.
Ted knew at a young age he wanted to be a teacher. He drew his inspiration from his sister, who left for Iowa State Teachers College when he started first grade. Additionally, his high school English teacher urged him to become a teacher.
“I wanted to be a teacher because I enjoyed working with young people and I believed I could make a difference in their lives, through guidance, instruction, and my own personal experiences,” Ted said.
In the fall of ‘55, Ted began his freshman year at North Park College and Theological Seminary, a Christian liberal arts school, in Chicago.
After two years, he transferred to the State College of Iowa, (UNI) in Cedar Falls. In 1958, though deep in his studies, Ted took a break to marry his high school sweetheart, Mary Anderson. In 1960, Ted received his B.A. degree in junior high education, with an emphasis in English.
After college graduation, Ted accepted his first teaching position at Indianola Junior High School where he taught five classes of ninth grade English. After five years there, Ted and Mary moved to Waverly in the summer of ‘65.
“I applied for and was hired by Jim McGrew, for the seventh and ninth-grade English classes.” Ted said. “The rest of my teaching career was spent here in Waverly, at the junior and senior high schools.”
At the junior high, Ted introduced and supervised the Junior Journal, a monthly newspaper of student writings and school news. Further, he worked with the ninth graders, rehearsing their entries for the Iowa High School Speech contests being held across the state.
“In the fall of ‘73, the ninth-grade class was relocated to the high school and my curriculum changed a bit,” Ted said. “I received additional assignments, including literature, composition, and English and careers, a career exploration class.” Ted added.
After 35 years in education, 30 years with W-SR, Ted retired in 1995.
“Though I was retired, my wife continued to manage Julie’s Hallmark, in Waverly,” Ted explained.
“To fill in the spaces, I joined the house painting crews with other retired teachers for a few years.”
By 2001, Ted and Mary spent their winters in Florida and in 2007 they purchased a property on the Indian River in Titusville, near the Kennedy Space Center. They enjoyed camping with their children and traveling with them to the West Coast, to the Disney parks and other parts of the U.S. Additionally, Ted enjoyed reading, and woodworking.
Mary and Ted have two children, Bruce and Deb who both graduated from W-SR. Sadly, Mary passed away from a long illness in March of ‘22. In November of ‘22, Ted decided to relocate back to Waverly.