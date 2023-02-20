Bonnie Culbertson graduated from high school, here in Waverly in 1941. She immediately enrolled at Wartburg College as a business major and an English minor. Bonnie continued her education through the summer months and was able to complete her necessary requirements in three years. It should be noted, her studies were during the throes of World War II.
After college, Bonnie accepted a teaching position at Guttenberg High School, teaching business. After three years, she decided to continue teaching business, at Dumont High School.
At the end of that teaching year of 1949, Bonnie married the love of her life, Jack Uriell, and they relocated to Mason City.
There, Bonnie taught home economics for the next five years. By 1955, Bonnie took a seven-year break from teaching to raise their two children, Kevin and Ann.
In 1962, Bonnie decided to get back into teaching. She accepted a long-term subbing position for the W-SR School Distrcit. That position was short-lived, as the following year, she began a full-time position, teaching English and journalism at the high school in Waverly.
In addition to teaching, Bonnie was the advisor to the Go-Hawk Eye, the school newspaper. As it was then in the 60’s, The Waverly Newspapers published the Go-Hawk Eye as a part of their own paper.
Bonnie’s daughter, Ann, recalls the pressure of meeting that weekly deadline.
“It was always a relief when the paper was submitted," Ann said. "I remember my mom was so grateful having so many talented student editors and staff throughout her advisory years to the paper.”
Bonnie was also advisor to “Quill and Scroll,” an honorary journalism fraternity. Members of the newspaper, yearbook, and magazine staffs were selected for showing outstanding work in their particular fields, culminating in a Springtime Award banquet.
“I remember my mom would be amused when the students referred to the 'Quill and Scroll' as 'The Squirrel and Crow Banquet.'” Ann recalled.
After 32 years of teaching, 23 years at W-SR, Bonnie retired in 1986. In retirement she took up quilting and was intrigued with every aspect of the process.
Though Jack was unable and knowing Bonnie loved to travel, he encouraged her to do so. She especially enjoyed taking many trips throughout the United States and overseas.
Bonnie kept in touch with many of her teaching colleagues over the years.
“It meant a lot to my mom, when a student would contact her in later years," Ann said. "It was an eye-opener for her when she began teaching students who were the children of her previous students. Her students kept her young at heart.”
Bonnie enjoyed 34 years of retirement before she passed away in April, 2020. She is greatly missed.