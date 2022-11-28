As a young lady, Norma Eggleston went to the Lafayette Township one-room schoolhouse, just south of Plainfield, for grades one through eight. The small schoolhouse served to educate all of the area farm kids. She graduated from the country school in May of 1944. After eighth grade, she attended her ninth through 12th grades in the Waverly school system. Back in those days, she was able to get a ride to school with some of the different neighbors that had driver’s licenses. Norma was a farm girl to the marrow and was highly active in the Do-R-Best 4-H club, holding various officer positions. She enjoyed working with the other students. In 1948, Norma completed 12th grade and graduated from high school.
Norma was well-versed, driven, and set her sights on becoming a teacher. After graduation, she immediately enrolled at Iowa State Teachers College (now UNI) in Cedar Falls. At that point in her life, she determined to attend college for one quarter, June through August. This would suffice and qualify her to teach first through eighth grades. That fall, she was hired to teach at the one-room schoolhouse in Douglas Township, about seven miles east of Plainfield. She taught there until May of ‘49 and then decided to return to ISTC, in Cedar Falls for the next two years. 1949 was a busy summer for Norma as she had the honor of becoming the Bremer County Dairy Queen, at the Bremer County Fair. In spite of those commitments, she continued her education and graduated from her two-year course in August of 1950. That following month, Norma was hired to teach first grade in the Osage school system.