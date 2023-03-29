Pat Dorman is one of the few W-SR teachers who not only taught her entire career at W-SR but attended and graduated from high school at W-SR.
I remember it well, she graduated in the spring of ‘74, I graduated in the spring of ‘75, with her brother, Mike.
After graduation, Pat began working at Lutheran Mutual for the next two years before making the decision to pursue a teaching career. She loved children and believed she could make a positive impact on their lives as a teacher.
In pursuit of her goals, she enrolled at Wartburg College with an elementary education and remedial reading major. In May of ‘79, it was mission accomplished and she graduated with the necessary certificates to become a teacher.
Only weeks later, Pat accomplished another goal in life when she married her friend, Mike Howell.
As it happened, 1979 was a banner year for Pat. She graduated from Wartburg, got married, and was hired by Principal John Orluskie to teach second grade at Southeast school.
“I remember when Pat first began teaching,” said her husband, Mike. “She was excited, nervous, and yet filled with a sense of accomplishment that she achieved her goal.”
Pat found her “comfort zone” in teaching second grade, and between Southeast and Carey schools she devoted 32 years to the W-SR school system. Mike recalled a special memory that Pat had shared with him. He said that one of her students, on the first day of second grade, told her that he didn’t know how to read. Pat made a pledge to him that by the end of that year he would be able to read. She kept her promise, and at the end of second grade, he was able to read.
During the summer of ‘97, Pat attended Viterbo University in Wisconsin, along with a teacher colleague at W-SR, Trish Ribich. They both earned their M.A. in elementary education.
After devoting 32 years to teaching, Pat decided to retire in May of 2012. Mike and Pat had two children, Nicholas and Megan, and in retirement, they enjoy their time with their families, including their four grandchildren, Nolan, Myles, Norah, and Hazel. Pat enjoyed traveling, aquacising, exercising, and shopping.
Sadly, after eight years of retirement, Pat lost a hard-fought battle with cancer, in March of 2020. Mike shared with me that the family finds comfort knowing that Pat’s faith in God was very important to her.
“Pat enjoyed seeing her former students, and was proud of where they were in life,” Mike said. “In fact, in her classroom, she enjoyed the children of previous students and sharing some of those memories. She also enjoyed exercising with many former teachers, including Brenda Steinbronn and Jean Klunder. We miss her so much.”