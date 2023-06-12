As a young man, William Cook lived in Spencer, Iowa.
It was there he graduated from Spencer High School, in 1970. After high school graduation, William enrolled at the University of Northern Iowa, in Cedar Falls, with a major in American history and world history. Additionally, he chose a minor in coaching.
“I really felt that I was destined to become a teacher, and frankly, it was all I ever wanted to become or do,” Bill said. “My father was a teacher, an athletic director, and a coach, and that was where I determined my career would be.”
William graduated from UNI in 1975, with the necessary credentials to teach history as well as coaching. That same year, through the UNI placement program, Bill was hired by Superintendent Mr. Brostrom, to teach junior high and high school, American history, world history, and civics.
“I’ll never forget that first day of teaching, I was half in fear, and half excited to begin teaching,” William said. “It all came naturally.”
“It happened that W-SR needed a junior high teacher who could coach junior high, girls’ basketball and I was able to do that,” William said. “I ended up coaching girls’ basketball for 39 years, plus three more years with my daughter, coaching both five and 6 players. Further, I coached girl’s track at the junior high and high school as well as boy’s track at the high school for 38 years. I coached Varsity football at W-SR for 37 years and eight-man football at Janesville junior high for four years.”
After 39 years of teaching, William decided to retire in 2014. I asked him about any special memory at W-SR he has held on to and he said there were too many to mention in both the classroom and coaching.
In retirement, Bill has moved on to Britt, Iowa, which happens to be one of my hometowns. He has met a significant female friend and is calling Britt the place to be right now. He is back in his comfort zone, assistant coaching Varsity Track at West Hancock High School in Britt. He still paints occasionally, is remodeling his home, and enjoys traveling a bit. Though he’s not in Waverly as often as he’d like to be, he enjoys seeing his former teacher colleagues and is particularly proud when he sees former students.
William has three daughters, Heather, Shalan, and Ashley. Heather and Shalan graduated from W-SR.