You can’t discuss retired school teachers without mentioning John Verdon’s name.
In 1959, John attended the University of Wisconsin with the original intent to become a pharmacist. He soon discovered that with his involvement with kids and his thoughts of teaching, he determined that teaching was to be his life’s goal.
He graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1963 with a science teaching degree and immediately began his career in the Lacrosse, Wisconsin, school system.
In 1966, John was selected for an Academic Year Institute, to pursue his master’s degree at the University of South Dakota. By 1967, John had achieved that goal.
While driving home to South Dakota, from visiting family in Lansing, John and his wife, Phyllis, happened to pass through the town of Waverly.
They were impressed with the clean, peaceful, community Waverly appeared to be.
“I contacted school Superintendent, Glen Bostrom, and Junior High Principal, Jim McGrew, with regards to science class employment and was hired into a teaching position that fall of 1967," he said.
"Phyllis began working at CUNA as an administrative assistant. We became involved in the Shell Rock Methodist Church and for 17 years, we were youth leaders. Further, we were involved in Shell Rock’s 'Spring Swing' show as well.”
John and Phyl raised their three sons in the W-SR communities and must have handed off the teaching baton to them as well.
Two sons, Paul and Jason, became science teachers in Wisconsin, with their wives becoming teachers as well.
Their third son, Todd, became a Doctor of Optometry and currently works at Gundersen Health in LaCrosse, while his wife, Deanna Miller, is teaching in the Holmen School District.
“I particularly enjoyed leading students on various environmental trips, including science club trips, well-water testing, fossil collecting, canoeing the Mississippi, and Earth Day activities cleaning roadside ditches and parks," John said.
"Over the years, my students must have planted thousands of trees. All of these projects were 'hands-on' activities beyond the classroom walls and welcomed by the students. The students sold trees to help finance the various outing activities. It was a 'win win,' for the environment as well as the students.”
John taught most everything science and environment related, by way of teaching Earth and Physical Science classes, Environmental Education, Conservation, Biology, and the Rocky Mountain Course that made it possible for students to go to the mountains for a few weeks every summer.
“I’ve often wondered what has happened to the thousands of students that attended my classrooms over those 38 years I was a teacher," he said. "I do hear from some of them on various occasions."
It’s likely been mentioned in previous columns, but John was one of the “Old Boys,” a group that retired in 2002 from W-SR. and still get together as often as possible.
After retirement in 2002, John and Phyl moved to Lansing, on the shore line of the Mississippi River.
They spend time fishing, boating, and duck hunting, with family and friends. John told me that a lot of retired school teachers come to visit them. He did want to respond to Gary Duneman’s comment in his previous article about not catching fish while visiting us.
“It’s nearly impossible to teach some old dogs new tricks,” John replied in laughter.
“The years in Waverly-Shell Rock were special to me and my family. Teaching at W-SR was the perfect job for me. Phyl and I are grateful for the 35 years we were a part of Waverly and Shell Rock.