It’s been a typical scene for the last several decades, to see Russ Peatrowsky out walking the streets in Waverly, getting his daily exercise. His routine exercise walks in the rain, sleet, or snow are as faithful as the US mail, but Russ wasn’t a mailman, he was a school teacher. Long before those walks, and long before he moved to Waverly, he was a young man who graduated from West Point Nebraska High School in 1955 and went on to attend Wayne State Teachers College, in Wayne Nebraska, that same year. He majored in education and math, and minored in physical education and history. In 1959, after four years of college, Russ graduated with a BA in education.
Fresh out of college, Russ accepted a teaching position in Glidden, Iowa.
“I’ve always had a passion for numbers so teaching math to others just seemed like a perfect fit for me,” Russ explained.
After one year of teaching in Glidden, he and his new wife, Darlene, moved to Waverly and accepted a teaching position in math for Russ and teaching kindergarten for Darlene, in the 1960 school year at Shell Rock.
“That was the first year of the consolidation of the Waverly and Shell Rock school systems,” Russ recalled. “I’ll never forget as a new, young teacher, being a bit nervous and apprehensive, but yet determined and hopeful, I could do the good job that was required of me.”
Russ continued on to spend the next 39 years at the W-SR school system teaching general math, algebra I and II, geometry, as well as world history. In 1999, Russ decided to wave the checkered flag and retire. When you consider the year he taught in Glidden, Iowa, Russ devoted a total of 40 years of his life as a teacher.
Russ and Darlene had two children, Lori Ann Murphy of Rhinebeck, New York, and Jeff of Plano Texas. Jeff graduated from W-SR in 1980, and Lori in 1981.
I asked him if he had any particular family hobbies, events, or vacations, that has been noteworthy in his mind, over the years. He recalled one particular vacation where his daughter, Lori, had broken her leg and wore a cast for most of the summer.
“We promised her a camping trip to Mount Rushmore,” Russ explained. “We rented a fold-down camper, and pulled it with our car. This was a new experience for us but we were inspired by the president’s faces on the mountain. After Rushmore, we went to the Flintstone Park, where the kids crawled on the dwellings of the Flintstones, they often watched on the TV cartoons. Living out of a fold-down camper was quite a challenge for us. Changing clothes, eating, sleeping, and all of the normal necessities was difficult at best. To make things worse, the kids refused the out-house facilities, so it was off to the gas stations for bathrooms. To add insult to injury, the camper leaked when it rained. Though they are good memories now, we threw in the towel on any future camping excursions.”
These days, in retirement, Russ makes it clear, he can do whatever he wants. He tries to stay fit, volunteers a bit, attends social gatherings, and appreciates those afternoon naps.
I asked Russ what a math teacher like himself would have chosen as a career, if it wasn’t math related. He said he would have enjoyed being a professional bowler, of which he was named to the Iowa State Seniors Hall of Fame in 2014.
“I love seeing previous students, though often I recognize them but need to ask their names,” Russ said with a smile. “They tend to change in appearance from their teenage years. I still stay in touch with other retired teachers over coffee on Tuesdays, at the Sr. Center in Waverly. I try to keep up on the old friendships, and yet, enjoy the new ones that come along.”