TEDxWartburgCollege will bring inspiring speakers to “(Re)starting the Conversation” for the fifth annual event at 2 p.m. March 12 in the McCaskey Lyceum in the Saemann Student Center on the Wartburg College campus.
The public is invited to attend this free event.
“We are excited to restart our in-person event this year and create a space of discovery, creativity and exploration,” said Jenna Smuszkiewicz, TEDxWartburgCollege lead organizer and licensee.
Five speakers will be featured during the event with topics like outrage and division, loneliness and coping, romanticizing life, memories and life expectations.
TEDxWartburgCollege is an independently organized event by ConnecTED, a campus student organization. The event is licensed by TED, a nonprofit organization devoted to “Ideas Worth Spreading,” usually in the form of short, powerful talks delivered by today’s leading thinkers and achievers.
For more information about TEDxWartburgCollege, visit www.wartburg.edu/tedx.