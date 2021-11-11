TedxWartburgCollege is seeking inspiring speakers for “(Re)starting the Conversation,” the fifth annual event March 12 from 9 a.m. to noon, in McCaskey Lyceum at Wartburg College.
Each TEDx talk will last no more than 18 minutes and topics must fit the theme. Speakers can come from the Wartburg and Waverly communities and beyond. Those interested in presenting should complete the call for presentations at https://www.wartburg.edu/tedx/ by Wednesday, Dec. 8.
“As we are coming to a new normal, the question we asked was what conversations need to be restarted or talked about for the first time? We encourage both our speakers and our audience to restart conversations that lead to positive change in the world,” said Jenna Smuszkiewicz, a leader of TEDxWartburgCollege.
TEDxWartburgCollege is an independently organized event, licensed by TED, a nonprofit organization devoted to “Ideas Worth Spreading,” usually in the form of short, powerful talks delivered by today’s leading thinkers and achievers.
For more information about TEDxWartburgCollege, visit www.wartburg.edu/tedx.