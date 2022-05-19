On May 15, 2022 at approximately 1:19 pm, a Cedar Falls Police Officer observed a white 2015 Ford Fusion near the intersection of 4th Street / Hudson Road.
This vehicle had been earlier reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle immediately began to flee and attempted to elude the officer. A pursuit ensued through the neighborhood before ending near the intersection of Pearl Street / W 10th Street. The driver of the vehicle fled on foot, but was apprehended after a search of the area.
A 15 year old juvenile male was arrested and charged with the following offenses:
• First Degree Theft (Class C Felony)
• Eluding (Class D Felony)
• Interference with Official Acts (Simple Misdemeanor)
• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Simple Misdemeanor)
• Possession of Alcohol Under 21 years of age (Simple Misdemeanor)
This investigation is on-going and additional charges may be filed. Cedar Falls Police were assisted by the Black Hawk County Sherriff’s Office.