Terry “Rock and Roll” Alan Hicks, 68, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away at his home early Saturday morning, February 26, 2022.
Terry was born on November 2, 1953, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Helen M. (Wilson) and Virgil K. Hicks. He was raised in Waverly where he attended school. On July 1, 2004, Terry was united in marriage to Becky Heller in Waverly. Becky and Terry’s fathers were both veterans of the United States Navy, and the couple shared a passion for the Navy.
Terry worked for more than 20 years as a machinist at Terex in Waverly. For fun, he liked riding Harley Davidson motorcycles and driving his Chevrolet classic cars. He was known for his fondness of unicorns and had the image of one beautifully painted on the hood of his Pontiac Grand Prix. He enjoyed playing pool and pinball, and listening to classic rock and roll music on their jukebox. He also liked watching westerns on television and Jeremiah Johnson was his favorite movie.
Terry is survived by his loving wife, Becky; two stepchildren, Freddie (Andrea) Richards Jr., of Afton, Minnesota, and Molly (David) Harriman, of Horton; three step-granddaughters; four sisters, Kathy (Jim) Hinders, of Waverly, Mary (Meryle) Muller, of Plainfield, Luann Hicks, of Mora, Minnesota, and Julie (Jim) Bublitz, of Waverly; one brother, Steven (Roberta) Hicks, of Waverly; a half-sister, Kay Lotridge; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his parents; a brother, Dennis Hicks; and sister, Marilyn Hahn.
According to his wishes, Terry's body has been cremated. His family anticipates a gathering in celebration of his life later this year.