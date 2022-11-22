To reinforce its commitment to keeping the cost of a quality education affordable, the University of Northern Iowa has continued to grow its textbook equity initiative. Most recently, UNI announced the winners of its Mini-Grant Program, which will create five free, openly-licensed textbooks that will be used in one or more UNI courses and are expected to save UNI students more than $64,000 a year. This is on top of the $400,000 a year the initiative has already saved students due to open textbook adoptions.

The grant funding provides training and support for faculty adoption, writing and/or remixing of open textbooks or other materials to replace expensive, traditional textbooks.