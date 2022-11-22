Pecan or pumpkin pie? Dark or light meat? Green bean casserole or mashed potatoes? These are typically the “tough” choices Iowans are forced to make each Thanksgiving. This year’s trimmings refer to the items being cut from the menu due to rising prices.

With the cost of Thanksgiving dinner up 20 percent since last year, folks are planning to eliminate dishes, invite fewer guests, or resort to cheaper alternatives, like pizza. Some Americans are just skipping the meal altogether to save money. Out-of-control inflation caused by the Democrats’ failed economic policies are gobbling up family budgets. Folks shouldn’t have to trim the guest list or sides dishes, but that is exactly what is happening.