Families packed the Waverly-Shell Rock High School gym on Saturday evening to cheer students who took part in the Grand March right before the prom dance later in the evening.
Jackson Toma and Malaika Mwangi were elected prom king and queen.
Warm during the day, the weather changed by the evening, with temps dropping to uncomfortable levels, ending the night in a heavy, cold rain.
“Welcome to the best show in town,” Principal Dave Fox kept saying as he held the door open for parents, grandparents, siblings and friends of the students. The March proved to be just that.
The theme was “Welcome to the Jungle,” and the gym floor was decorated with green plants setting the tone for the evening.
As the names of the students were announced, the spectators in the packed gym applauded or exulted, as the parade unfolded.
The light was subdued and participants stopped at spots marked with tape so the spectators can grab a picture.
From time to time a parent or a friend ran to the front benches or the steps to take a photo of the special moment.
It was also an opportunity for parents to step back and look at their kids as future adults.
Like many parents, Mary Tempel, of Tripoli, was brimming with pride at the success of her daughter, Rylee, a sophomore.
Mom did Rylee’s hair, nails and makeup earlier on Saturday after Rylee worked on an eight-hour shift at the nursing home in Tripoli.
A tennis player, Rylee wants to travel the world and is saving her money to go to Germany with the school club.
“Seeing her at her first prom is a mother’s dream,” Mary said. “To see her grown into a beautiful young lady and see her go to prom and eventually get married some day.”