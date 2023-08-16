During Irish Fest, one of Waterloo’s biggest events over the first weekend in August, the Bremer County Bucks Rugby Club went 5-0 playing 10’s. The club was rewarded by being brought up on stage to hoist their trophy for the crowd.
Todd Becker, President of the Bremer County Bucks Rugby Club, has been playing the game for 12 years, all of those with the Bremer County Bucks.
“It is a men’s club rugby team, we are coming up on 50 years of playing since the club was started in 1975,” Becker said. “I grew up as a wrestler and wrestled at Wartburg and a lot of the players have former wrestling or football backgrounds. This club is the way that we have been able to stay competitive. This gave me something to continue having a drive for.”
Becker noted that one of the best aspects of the sport is the camaraderie it creates between teammates and opponents.
“The home team always hosts a social after the game,” he said. “Regardless of how physical it gets; the home team always provides food and drink after the game, so it is a great way to bond.”
Becker says that the Irish Fest rugby competition started seven years ago, and the Bremer County Bucks have always been the hosting team.
“Irish Fest is a huge community event in downtown Waterloo with international bands coming to perform,” Becker said. “People from all around come to that and Rugby is a great addition.”
There are two main ways to play rugby, Becker said.
You can play with 15 players in 40-minute halves or with seven players in 7-minute halves. The latter is the format used by both high school teams and Olympic players, Becker said.
“There is a middle line of those called 10’s which is 10 players and 10-minute halves which is what we play," he said. "We played all five of those matches on the same day. It was 90-degrees, so it was a lot of minutes in the heat.”
Irish Fest is only a small part of what the Bremer County Bucks play in a year.
“Irish Fest is just a fun thing we put on to draw in teams from all around, we got a team from Nebraska there this year,” Becker said. “The six games that come up in the fall, that is our league season. We play against Iowa teams and then, depending on records, we move up to play other teams from other states, Illinois teams, Wisconsin, Minnesota, etc. If you win the Midwest championship, then you move up to the national bracket.”
Becker says that the club has brought great visibility to the game with their performance.
“We had a very successful season last season,” Becker said. "It has been a handful of years now, but we made the National Finals in the D3 division in 2016. We have played all across the country and have made some Midwest championships through the years as well.
"Most importantly, rugby in the area is growing a lot, we helped to start the boy’s high school rugby club and helped to start the girl’s high school rugby club as well.”
Becker says that the Bremer County Bucks Rugby Club welcomes everyone as long as they are over 18 and able to play.
“I started playing before ever watching rugby so there is no experience required,” Becker said. “We have practice once a week on Wednesday nights across from the Sale Barn in Waverly and have games every Saturday. We do have high expectations because we have had high levels of success but know that people have lives and families so we don’t expect people to be at four practices a week or anything.”
If someone is interested in joining the Bremer County Bucks, Becker says the best way to make contact is to send a message via Facebook to the Bremer County Bucks Rugby Club Facebook Page.
“Rugby is a great game, even if you aren’t looking to play,” Becker said. “Everyone should come out to a home game. I have been playing for 12 years and I know it is fun to watch. It is fast paced, with big hits and it is a great chance to go hangout on a Saturday. Whether you want to learn the game or come play, come out and give some support. The goal is to keep growing the game and keep getting people involved.”