When 192 Waverly-Shell Rock seniors walked across the stage at the school gym on May 28 to receive their diplomas, one of their peers was not among them for commencement.
Just 16 days earlier, on May 12, Willum Spree, of Shell Rock, had earned his stripes graduating from the 13-week boot camp at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in San Diego.
In order to join the Marines, the Waverly-Shell Rock High School senior graduated in January.
A few weeks later, on Feb. 13, he began his journey as a Marine recruit in boot camp.
He had thought about joining the military since fifth grade and had not wavered.
“He decided that the military was what he wanted to do,” said Marj Spree, Willum’s mother.
Around eighth grade, Willum began thinking about joining the Marines. In fact, it had become his dream.
On one memorable occasion, Willum and his parents, Marj and Shane Spree, went to the Iowa State Fair where they came upon an informational tent about the Marines.
“That’s when he chose the branch,” Marj said.
So committed was Willum to his dream that on the very day he got his driver’s license at 16, he drove straight to the Cedar Falls Marines recruiter’s office to ask what he could do to better prepare himself for joining after graduation.
For the next two years, Willum lifted weights, ran and did countless push-ups during their Thursday workouts to prepare for boot camp.
Being a part of the armed forces runs in Willum’s extended family.
Many of them have served in the military, including his godmother, Jennifer Toenjes, who had great influence on him.
“He always looked up to her,” Marj said.
Meanwhile, Willum carried on with his duties as a Go-Hawk, learning additional leadership roles through Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) program at the school, playing defensive positions on the football team and running track.
In addition to serving in the military, Willum has dreams of becoming a mechanic. This trade also runs in the family.
“Both my brothers are [mechanics],” Shane said.
Although Shane, his dad, is not a mechanic, he can fix anything. Willum and his younger brother, Alexzander, have spent a lot of time over the years fixing the family’s 1984 Monte Carlo with their dad in their garage.
Those homegrown skills came in handy when Willum joined the military, where he will soon train for a position as a Small Arms Repair LAV/AAV Mechanic Motor Transportation Operator or Mechanic.
A DAY TO REMEMBER
On May 11, 2023, Willum’s family traveled to San Diego to spend a ‘family day’ with him. The following day, they celebrated his completion of the Marine Corps boot camp.
That same weekend, another big life event took place when Willum proposed to his now fiancé, Hannah Lechtenberg, at Coronado Beach. This was the culmination of a relationship that started in Waverly.
They met in 2021, while working at Fareway, and started dating shortly after Hannah graduated from Nashua-Plainfield high school in 2022.
It was a short stretch from there to Coronado Beach. The Plainfield native knew something was in the air but just wasn’t sure exactly what and didn’t expect Willum was going to pop the question.
“I knew there was a big secret that everyone was keeping from me,” Hannah said.
The two walked along the beach until Willum got down on one knee and asked her to marry him.
Her reaction is captured in a picture, salvaged from the tide.
In it, Willum and Hannah are crouching in front of a message written in the sand, which reads: “She said yes 2023.”
The words were etched in the sand by Willum’s aunt, Dawn Lee.
Even though the waves erased the words, the couple will always cherish the picture.
The couple hurried to take the photo before the incoming ocean waves washed the words away.
Afterwards, the two gathered shells and put them in a jar along with sand from the beach to remember the special day.
Willum’s best friend, Kaleb Wellman, was there to capture the engagement photos.
“It was very eventful,” Marj said.
As parents and fiancé are adjusting to the reality of having a family member who wears a uniform, they are looking forward to their next visit with Willum.
Proud as they are in their son’s career choice, Willum’s parents have been adjusting to having limited contact with their son. Ultimately, Willum followed his passion.
“He has said [he] was looking for that place that he belonged,” Marj said. “That group and camaraderie is something that he enjoyed even through school with extracurriculars.”