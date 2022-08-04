In a room filled with loved ones, presents and a cake with his face on it, Public Services Superintendent of Waverly, Brain Sullivan, retired on Monday afternoon, after 26 years of service to the City of Waverly. The party took place in the Waverly City Hall Civic Center.

Sullivan, 62, began his work in public services for the city of Shell Rock two weeks before he graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1978.